Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council: DuPont Tyvek Healthcare Packaging and Freepoint Eco-Systems Partner on Plastics Recycling Pilot Project

In a recent case study, DuPont Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging outlines their work with a U.S. university healthcare system to conduct a healthcare plastics recycling project. DuPont partnered with Freepoint Eco-Systems, LLC, an advanced recycler that received the collected hospital waste.

According to the Sustainability Leader at a large U.S. university healthcare system, a connection made with the DuPont Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team through participation in the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) was the springboard for a recycling pilot at her facility to reduce healthcare plastics that currently go into landfills.

"The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council has created a cross-value chain platform for sharing and collecting information," said Nick Packet, Industry Vertical Manager for the DuPont Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team. "As the project leader for the HPRC 2020 advanced recycling project, we explored these technologies for the healthcare plastics waste stream because the stream typically has a very low recycling rate. Taking these learnings and our familiarity with healthcare packaging materials, we were well positioned and excited to pilot a program that would redirect Tyvek® and other plastic packaging materials away from landfill or incineration."

