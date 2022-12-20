Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A2PLC7 ISIN: US26614N1028 Ticker-Symbol: 6D81 
Tradegate
20.12.22
18:05 Uhr
64,12 Euro
+0,41
+0,64 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2022 | 20:26
Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council: DuPont Tyvek Healthcare Packaging and Freepoint Eco-Systems Partner on Plastics Recycling Pilot Project

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

In a recent case study, DuPont Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging outlines their work with a U.S. university healthcare system to conduct a healthcare plastics recycling project. DuPont partnered with Freepoint Eco-Systems, LLC, an advanced recycler that received the collected hospital waste.

According to the Sustainability Leader at a large U.S. university healthcare system, a connection made with the DuPont Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team through participation in the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) was the springboard for a recycling pilot at her facility to reduce healthcare plastics that currently go into landfills.

"The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council has created a cross-value chain platform for sharing and collecting information," said Nick Packet, Industry Vertical Manager for the DuPont Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team. "As the project leader for the HPRC 2020 advanced recycling project, we explored these technologies for the healthcare plastics waste stream because the stream typically has a very low recycling rate. Taking these learnings and our familiarity with healthcare packaging materials, we were well positioned and excited to pilot a program that would redirect Tyvek® and other plastic packaging materials away from landfill or incineration."

Download the Full Case Study Here

Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council
Website: http://www.hprc.org
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732626/DuPontTM-TyvekR-Healthcare-Packaging-and-Freepoint-Eco-Systems-Partner-on-Plastics-Recycling-Pilot-Project

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
