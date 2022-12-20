Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) (the "Corporation") announces that it has granted 300,000 stock options (the "Options") to an officer of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.375 per Class A Common share, expire 3 years from the date of grant and vest after certain milestones are reached.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation utilizes stock options as incentives to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation as part of its overall compensation strategy.

For further information, please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 416-720-8677

Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer

Email: chrisc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 647-225-4337

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Hotels and Short-Term/Vacation Rental properties ('Hosts') with items offered for sale or rent by the Hosts at their locations. In addition, Hosts can provide their guests with branded access to local tours, experiences, on property virtual concierge, housekeeping, maintenance requests and additional a-la-cart services. With the BnSellit Platform, Hosts can now offer a greatly improved guest experience while growing their per stay revenue. Hosts simply display their unique BnSellit QR code on-location and/or in-room to engage guests with various offers in more than 14 languages. The BnSellit Platform instantly works on any mobile device, tablet or computer without the need to download and install an app. To access the add-on suite of BnSellit Services, Hosts pay a monthly fee per room at each location. For all other services Hosts retain 100% of all sale transactions, earn 7% on all experience bookings. With the BnSellit Secure back-office portal, Hosts can manage every aspect of their BnSellit Profile including real-time sales reports, inventory, guest management, communications, payment deposits and financial reconciliation.

