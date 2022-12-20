Public Service Enterprise Group: PSE&G Receives Top Honor for Electric Vehicle Charging Program

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Public Service Electric and Gas Company, New Jersey's largest utility with 2.3 million electric customers and 1.9 million gas customers, received the prestigious 2022 Drive Electric Award - Utility Award from Plug In America for its Clean Energy Future - Electric Vehicle Program. PSE&G received this national honor for its leadership in support of advancing EV infrastructure in the state. PSE&G has committed to make using an EV in New Jersey more affordable and convenient.

PSE&G is the first New Jersey utility to support the creation of the State's EV charging infrastructure through a $166 million investment dedicated to installing 45,000 EV chargers throughout its service territory for residential, commercial and direct current fast charge (DCFC) EV charging.

The state-approved program helps qualified customers with the installation costs of EV chargers and alleviates some or all of the costs associated with upgrading their electric service. It does so by supporting increased electric usage, offering demand charge rebates for DCFC sites, and giving off-peak charging credits to residential customers by decreasing a charger's energy use during peak hours. This program supports the state's broader electrification efforts.

"At PSE&G, we are powering a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever," said Dawn Neville, manager of electric transportation at PSE&G. "We are proud to be recognized for our leadership of transportation electrification in New Jersey as we all work toward creating an infrastructure to access affordable, cleaner energy."

PSE&G was also honored for its commitment to convert its vehicle fleet, which should contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions and sets an example for others. As part of its plan to reduce carbon emissions, PSE&G is working to convert 100% of its passenger vehicles, such as sedans and SUVs, 60% of medium duty vehicles and 90% of heavy-duty vehicles by 2030 to battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids or anti-idle job site work systems.

The 2022 Drive Electric Awards were presented in Los Angeles, CA in October 2022.

Supporting adoption of EVs is just one example of how PSE&G is helping New Jersey residents and businesses reduce their carbon footprints. These actions can help mitigate climate change. PSE&G will continue to enable the low-carbon energy transition for customers through programs that promote wide adoption of energy efficiency and the switch to electric vehicles.

For more information on The Clean Energy Future - Electric Vehicle Program visit www.pseg.com/ev.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G is the 2022 Edison Award recipient from the Edison Electric Institute. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 21 consecutive years. PSE&G received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® "Partner of the Year" award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category, and is a 2021 Customer Champion and Most Trusted Brand as named by Escalent. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).





