Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCQB: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), an innovative Canadian-based cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing company, announces that further to its press release on October 31, 2022, City View's Board and Management have completed an assessment of the Company's current operations and have determined to relocate major operations to save costs. This decision will significantly reduce monthly expenses on a go forward basis. As the Company transitions, its current operations will be put on hold as it sets up at a new location. The Company expects to restart operations during the early part of 2023. The Company CEO, Rob Fia, commented: "The cannabis industry has undergone significant growing pains since legalization in 2018. Fortunately, City View was able to avoid the significant pitfalls experienced by other cannabis companies by staying clear of the commoditized flower and extraction business. The Company's focus in 2023 will be on branded consumables such as chocolate, gummy and baked goods."

In addition, the Company would like to report that it is reviewing several merger and acquisition opportunities including international opportunities focused on the European market which opens up to edibles in 2024. Although there is no guarantee a transaction may occur, over the next quarter Management expects to shortlist a number of proposed cannabis acquisition opportunities for City View and at such time will establish what it believes will be the optimal structure to complete such acquisitions (whether by asset acquisition, joint venture or share purchase of any entity in the cannabis space). In addition, City View expects to explore funding partners to secure the assets and will draw on cannabis consulting experts to complement any acquisition, joint venture, or merger opportunities for the Company.

The Company will provide shareholders with updates on these opportunities as material information becomes available.

About City View Green holdings

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis-infused edibles. With the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing license on April 30, 2021, City View will incorporate cannabis-infused food production. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for our white label partner products. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca

