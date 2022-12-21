Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Pome Survival, Pomerium's second casual mobile game but the first with web3 utilities, is scheduled to be launched on January 3, 2023.

Pomerium is a web3 gaming studio with operations in Singapore and Dubai (currently under progress). The firm develops both games and original content solely by its own in-house developers and designers.

With the launch of the first web3 mobile roguelike game based on the BNB Chain - Pome Survival, following its very first web2 mobile game - Pome Run, Pomerium initiated its efforts to establish the sustainable web3 gaming ecosystem. Although Pomerium is financially sound with a billionaire backer from the foundation, the firm is planning to kick-off the seed round seeking for long-term partners. "We are not heading into the seed round for money. We are looking for meaningful long-term partners willing to build the ecosystem together," CSO of Pomerium, Kevin Seo, said.

While over 50 renowned gaming guilds around the globe including Cosmic Guild, Merit Circle, Ancient 8, Real Deal Guild, and Kapital DAO announced to participate in the Beta Championships, Pomerium recently announced its official partnerships with BNB Chain after the firm was selected as one of the most "remarkable" BNB Chain projects in November 2022.

Media Contact

Company: Pomerium

Contact: Kevin Seo

Email: kseo@pomerium.space

Website: https://pomerium.space/

SOURCE: Pomerium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148795