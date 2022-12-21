Parsus Law has hired Atty. Youna Kim as its newest corporate attorney.

Pasadena, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Atty. Youna Kim is bringing her extensive legal expertise to Parsus Law as the newest member of the law firm's corporate counsel team. She will be working with clients on all aspects of corporate and general counsel, as well as mergers and acquisitions.





Youna Kim

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9031/148909_41818f3db4b0192e_001full.jpg

Atty. Kim is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law, and holds a Bachelor's Degree in International Politics from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, as well as a Master's Degree in International Development from the London School of Economics. Prior to Parsus Law, Atty. Kim was based in Korea for six years, where she worked at one of the country's biggest law firms. During that time, she was responsible for representing foreign clients, conducting cross-border transactions and investments, establishing subsidiaries for multiple companies, and managing the legal aspects of various business entities in the country.







Parsus Law Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9031/148909_41818f3db4b0192e_002full.jpg

Along with her vast experience in corporate transactions, Atty. Kim has a notable and successful track record in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, cross-border investments, and multinational joint ventures. This has seen her work with companies of all sizes, from large corporations to new start-ups, across various industries, and with diverse clients.

Speaking of her recent move to Parsus Law, Atty. Kim says, "I had been looking to pivot my corporate M&A career and find a role where I could combine my transactional legal experience with my passion for social justice and making a positive social impact." As a BIPOC, female founded law firm with a mission of providing high quality legal services without the high legal fees to clients of all sizes, backgrounds, and budgets, it's clear that the values of Parsus Law resonated strongly with Atty. Kim. She further explains, "When I heard about Parsus' mission to make a positive impact in this world and to serve clients that share Parsus' core values of impact, inclusion, and integrity, I knew that this was the kind of place where I wanted to work."





Parsus Law

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9031/148909_41818f3db4b0192e_003full.jpg

Atty. Kim joins Parsus Law's team of attorneys and professionals who combine legal acumen and professional prowess with passion, positive energy, and inclusivity. As the newest addition to Parsus Law, the firm's clients will have the increased benefit of Atty. Kim's comprehensive expertise in corporate law and her years of international experience, along with the firm's core values and social mission.

Established by Korean-American Atty. Ju Park, Parsus Law is a BIPOC and female-founded law firm that specializes in corporate law, international transactions, mergers and acquisitions, business startups, intellectual property, and real estate. The boutique law firm is comprised of attorneys with years of experience and successful credentials from some of the largest law firms in the US and abroad. As a value and values-driven law firm, Parsus Law takes pride in delivering superior legal services and equitable legal fees to all clients, which include some of the biggest technology companies in the world, as well as those at the fringes of society and individuals from minority backgrounds. Parsus Law upholds the values of social impact, inclusion, and integrity, working with all of its clients to create a better world together.

Website: https://parsuslaw.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/parsus-llp/

Facebook: https://facebook.com/parsuslaw/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/parsuslaw

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParsusLaw

Contact: 323-448-2480,

Ju Park, ju.park@parsuslaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148909