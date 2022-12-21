The move away from fossil fuels has been decided. The transformation of the traffic and transport sector is underway and is being subsidized by governments worldwide with programmes worth billions. The key to achieving climate goals lies, among other things, in the switch to green hydrogen as an energy carrier. Here, the newcomer First Hydrogen has clearly positioned itself with its "Hydrogen-as-a-Service" model. It wants to cover the entire value chain in the future with the construction of emission-free vehicles and the production and distribution of green hydrogen. With a market capitalization of CAD 233.41 million, the Canadians still have significant upside potential compared to their peer group, despite an outperformance in the current stock market year.

