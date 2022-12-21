Vow ASA: Vow subsidiary CHE awarded multiple contracts

So far in December, Vow ASA ("Vow") subsidiary C.H. Evensen AS (CHE), a specialist in heat treatment solutions, has been awarded five large orders for advanced technology to leading industry players. The orders have a combined value of NOK 57 million.

The two larger orders, each valued at around NOK 20 million, are for a hot-dip galvanising system to an unnamed customer in Northern Ireland and an unnamed Swedish customer in metals manufacturing. The other three orders are for ThyssenKrupp in Germany, and unnamed customers in Sweden and Norway.

"We are experiencing strong demand for our state-of-the-art technology from energy intensive industrial sectors, such as manufacturing and metals production. With soaring energy costs and a growing demand for low-carbon solutions, our solutions are seen as instrumental to improve cost efficiency," said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

CHE develop, design, and fabricate industrial furnaces and equipment for heat treatment processes, and the company is also specialists in hot-dip galvanizing. The company develops furnaces powered by electricity, gas, or oil, which can heat the product by either radiant heating or forced air recirculation. Within hot-dip galvanising, the company has special core competence within spin galvanizing, machines for automatic galvanizing of threaded bolts, and pipes.

"Order intake this year has been very strong. C.H. Evensen entered this year with an order backlog of NOK 58 million. Now twelve months later, we estimate our backlog at NOK 130 million," said Henrik Wulff, Managing Director of C.H. Evensen AS.

This backlog is reported as part of Vow's Landbased segment and does not include CHE's deliveries to other parts of Vow.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





