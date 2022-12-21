Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR)(ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces that it has signed a 3-year contract including volume commitments with Entreprise de Construction et Bâtiment du Littoral (E.C.B.L.), a general construction company located in Rochefort, Charente-Maritime, i.e. less than 100 km from Hoffmann Green's industrial headquarters in Bournezeau, Vendée.

Hoffmann Green will supply E.C.B.L with its clinker-free decarbonized cement over the next three years for structural work such as the construction of multi-unit housing and industrial, public, tertiary and office buildings, as well as major heritage restoration work. This is the first contract with volume commitments signed by Hoffmann Green with a general construction company whose head offices are located in the vicinity of Hoffmann's. This partnership illustrates the dynamism and innovation that exist locally in favor of decarbonizing the construction sector.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are always very proud to secure partnerships with local players such as E.C.B.L. Thanks to this partnership and our clinker-free decarbonized cement, Hoffmann Green will be able to accompany one of the Charente-Maritime department's largest construction companies with the materialization of its environmental commitments, and thus contribute to reducing the construction sector's carbon footprint in the region

Jean-Pierre CHAMBET, President of E.C.B.L, added: "Recognized for its know-how and the high quality of its realizations, through this contract E.C.B.L. is embarking on the necessary road towards the decarbonization of the building sector. We would like to thank all the Hoffmann Green teams that, with their disruptive and operational solutions, are enabling us to immediately strive for eco-responsible buildings

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT E.C.B.L

Entreprise de Construction et Bâtiment du Littoral (E.C.B.L.) is a construction company based in Rochefort, Charente Maritime, specialized in:

the construction of multi-unit housing and industrial, public, tertiary and office buildings;

major heritage restoration work.

The company was founded in January 1993 by 10 employees. The workforce has since grown from 30 to 137 people. Its headquarters are located on a 2.5-hectare site that meets all its activity's requirements.

For further information (in French) please go to the E.C.B.L. website.

