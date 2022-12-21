Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
Dow Jones News
21.12.2022 | 08:31
Convatec Group PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 21-Dec-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

21 December 2022

Convatec Group Plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Convatec Group Plc, a global medical products and technologies company, today announces the appointment of Citigroup Global Markets Limited as joint corporate broker, to work alongside its existing broker UBS Investment Bank, with immediate effect.

Contacts 

+44 (0) 7826 447807 
           Kate Postans, Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
 
 
 
Analysts & Investors Sheebani Chothani, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager 
                                                  +44 (0) 7805 011046 
 
 
 
                                                    ir@convatec.com 
Media        Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane                     +44 (0)207 466 5000

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
December 21, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
