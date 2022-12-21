DJ Convatec Group PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

21 December 2022

Convatec Group Plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Convatec Group Plc, a global medical products and technologies company, today announces the appointment of Citigroup Global Markets Limited as joint corporate broker, to work alongside its existing broker UBS Investment Bank, with immediate effect.

