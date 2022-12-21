Researchers from the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) have developed a new low-temperature production process for bifacial thin-film solar cells based on copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS). It resulted in record yields of 19.8% for front lighting and 10.9% for rear lighting.From pv magazine France Researchers from Empa have developed a new low-temperature production process that produces CIGS bifacial thin-film solar cells with efficiency yields of 19.8% for front lighting and 10.9% for rear lighting. "It is very difficult to obtain good energy conversion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...