Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives an NBT System Order from a Finnish Hospital

Nexstim Receives an NBT System Order from a Finnish Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBT system from a hospital in Finland. The hospital is a new customer for Nexstim.

The Nexstim NBT system, based on the Company's nTMS (navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology, is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. This customer will use the system to treat patients suffering from depression.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "When a patient does not achieve satisfactory improvement from antidepressant medication in their current depressivef more than 400 patients inNexstim's anonymous treatment data registry, about half have achieved clinical remission and more than three in four patients have obtained a clinical response as reported in October.At Nexstim, weare committed to creating possibilities for a better life and to delivering the greatest value to our customers.We are very happy to see the reach of our work expand as we again welcome a new customer to our home market."

