"During the quarter we continued to experience solid broad-based demand across all our regions, and we delivered double digit core growth in both the Americas and Europe," said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO. "We were pleased with our performance as demonstrated by our strong core sales growth, continued year-over-year EBITDA margin expansion, and solid free cash flow generation. We remain focused on supporting our customers and executing on our ASCEND transformation program to deliver profitable growth and ensure that the company is positioned for long term success."

Mr. Sternlieb continued, "We were excited to unveil our focused growth strategy and our new financial targets at our Investor Day in November. It was a great opportunity to interact with the investment community, highlight the strength of our management team, and demonstrate the exciting initiatives underway to unlock the full potential of the Enerpac Tool Group business. With the diversity of end markets we serve, our strong balance sheet, and the work that we are doing to execute on our ASCEND transformation program, we believe that we are well positioned to manage through an uncertain economic environment."

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 Net Sales $139.4 $130.9 Net Income $6.4 $3.2 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.11 $0.05 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.29 $0.16

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $139.4 million compared to $130.9 million in the prior year first quarter. Core sales improved 13% year over year, with product sales up 15% and service revenues up 3%. The impact from foreign currency exchange rates reduced net sales by 6% in the quarter compared to the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 first quarter net income and diluted earnings per share were $6.4 million and $0.11, respectively, compared to net income and diluted EPS of $3.2 million and $0.05, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 first quarter net income included: Restructuring charges of $1.0 million ($0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, after tax) attributable to ASCEND initiatives; ASCEND transformation program charges ("ASCEND charges") of $9.4 million ($8.7 million, or $0.15 per share, after tax) including third-party fees for program implementation support; Leadership transition charges of $0.4 million ($0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax); and Debt issuance costs of $0.3 million ($0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax) related to the refinancing of the Senior Credit Facility.

Fiscal 2022 first quarter net income included a restructuring charge of $2.7 million ($2.7 million, or $0.04 per share, after tax) attributable to changes to flatten and simplify the organizational structure and leadership transition charges of $3.8 million ($3.8 million, or $0.06 per share, after tax).

Excluding the items detailed above, adjusted diluted EPS was $0.29 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.16 in the comparable prior year period.

Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) (US$ in millions) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 Net Sales $127.3 $121.3 Operating Profit $26.6 $18.1 Adjusted Op Profit (1) $29.1 $19.6 Adjusted Op Profit % (1) 22.9% 16.2% (1) Excludes approximately $0.9 million of restructuring charges and $1.5 million of ASCEND charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and $1.6 million of restructuring charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

First quarter fiscal 2023 net sales were $127.3 million, 5% higher than the prior fiscal year's first quarter net sales. Core sales increased 11% year over year. The increase in core sales is attributable to volume growth due to strong customer demand and the impact of pricing actions taken to offset inflationary pressures.

Adjusted operating profit margin increased year over year to 22.9%, primarily due to increased sales volume, pricing actions, and savings from cost management and restructuring initiatives implemented in prior periods, despite increased material and freight costs.

Corporate Expenses and Income Taxes from Continuing Operations

Corporate expenses were $15.8 million and $10.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively.

Adjusted corporate expenses (2) of $7.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1.9 million higher than the comparable adjusted prior year period expense of $5.5 million, primarily due to insurance and incentive compensation slightly offset by restructuring savings.

of $7.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1.9 million higher than the comparable adjusted prior year period expense of $5.5 million, primarily due to insurance and incentive compensation slightly offset by restructuring savings. The fiscal 2023 first quarter adjusted effective income tax rate from continuing operations of approximately 16% was slightly higher than the first quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted rate of approximately 15%.

(2) Excludes approximately $0.1 million of restructuring charges, $7.9 million of ASCEND charges and $0.4 million of leadership transition charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $1.2 million of restructuring charges and $3.8 million of leadership transition charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) Period Ended November 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 November 30, 2021 Cash Balance $129.2 $120.7 $126.5 Debt Balance $202.2 $204.0 $175.0 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA** 0.7 0.9 0.7

Net debt at November 30, 2022 was approximately $73 million (total debt of $202 million less $129 million of cash), which decreased approximately $10 million from August 31, 2022. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 0.7x at November 30, 2022.

**August 31, 2022 and subsequent periods calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's September 2022 Senior Credit Facility. Prior periods calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's March 2019 Senior Credit Facility.

Outlook

Mr. Sternlieb continued, "Through our ASCEND transformation program, we have made significant changes and enhancements across the organization in the past several months. We are changing the way we operate as a business, serve our customers, and deliver value for our shareholders. With our talented new management team, new mission, and clear strategic focus, we are excited about unlocking the full potential of Enerpac Tool Group."

Mr. Sternlieb concluded, "We are not making any changes to our fiscal 2023 guidance announced in September, which continues to be full-year net sales of $565 to $585 million and an adjusted EBITDA range of $113 to $123 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $12 to $18 million. Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as noted in September and assumes that there is not a broad-based recession."

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) November 30, August 31, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,243 $ 120,699 Accounts receivable, net 97,707 106,747 Inventories, net 90,664 83,672 Other current assets 35,059 31,262 Total current assets 352,673 342,380 Property, plant and equipment, net 41,784 41,372 Goodwill 261,659 257,949 Other intangible assets, net 41,031 41,507 Other long-term assets 77,254 74,104 Total assets $ 774,401 $ 757,312 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 74,673 $ 72,524 Accrued compensation and benefits 23,441 21,390 Current maturities of debt 1,875 - Short-term debt - 4,000 Income taxes payable 4,992 4,594 Other current liabilities 49,165 50,680 Total current liabilities 154,146 153,188 Long-term debt, net 200,359 200,000 Deferred income taxes 7,887 7,355 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 11,902 11,941 Other long-term liabilities 65,784 66,217 Total liabilities 440,078 438,701 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 16,706 16,679 Additional paid-in capital 215,194 212,986 Treasury stock (742,844 ) (742,844 ) Retained earnings 974,204 966,751 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128,937 ) (134,961 ) Stock held in trust (3,239 ) (3,209 ) Deferred compensation liability 3,239 3,209 Total shareholders' equity 334,323 318,611 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 774,401 $ 757,312

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 139,382 $ 130,903 Cost of products sold 71,476 71,277 Gross profit 67,906 59,626 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,247 48,477 Amortization of intangible assets 1,368 2,005 Restructuring charges 982 2,737 Operating profit 12,309 6,407 Financing costs, net 2,815 961 Other expense, net 702 480 Earnings before income tax expense 8,792 4,966 Income tax expense 2,383 1,781 Net earnings from continuing operations 6,409 3,185 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,044 (397 ) Net earnings $ 7,453 $ 2,788 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Diluted 0.11 0.05 Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Diluted 0.02 (0.01 ) Earnings per share* Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Diluted 0.13 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 56,886 60,261 Diluted 57,317 60,621 *The total of earnings per share from continuing operations and loss per share from discontinued operations may not equal earnings per share due to rounding.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations $ 17,814 (3,941 ) Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (281 ) (785 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 17,533 $ (4,726 ) Investing Activities Capital expenditures (3,028 ) (3,293 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 493 133 Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (2,535 ) (3,160 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (2,535 ) $ (3,160 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 14,000 5,000 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (11,000 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of term loan 200,000 - Payment for redemption of revolver (200,000 ) - Swingline borrowings/repayments, net (4,000 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (2,417 ) - Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other 3 (1,308 ) Payment of cash dividend (2,274 ) (2,409 ) Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations $ (5,688 ) (3,717 ) Cash used in financing activities $ (5,688 ) (3,717 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (766 ) (2,216 ) Net increase (decrease) from cash and cash equivalents $ 8,544 (13,819 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 120,699 140,352 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 129,243 $ 126,533

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Sales Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 121,313 $ 125,940 $ 140,395 $ 139,694 $ 527,342 $ 127,297 $ - $ - $ - $ 127,297 Other 9,590 10,659 11,499 12,133 43,881 12,085 - - - 12,085 Total $ 130,903 $ 136,599 $ 151,894 $ 151,827 $ 571,223 $ 139,382 $ - $ - $ - $ 139,382 % Sales Growth Industrial Tool & Services Segment 8 % 12 % 5 % 4 % 7 % 5 % - - - 5 % Other 32 % 35 % 18 % 14 % 23 % 26 % - - - 26 % Total 10 % 13 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 6 % - - - 6 % Operating Profit from Continuing Operations Operating profit $ 6,407 $ 4,484 $ 6,643 $ 13,125 $ 30,660 $ 12,309 $ - $ - $ - $ 12,309 Impairment & divestiture charges - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - - - Restructuring charges 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 - - - 982 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (2) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 - - - 400 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 - - - 9,419 Adjusted operating profit $ 12,903 $ 11,679 $ 13,733 $ 27,194 $ 65,510 $ 23,110 $ - $ - $ - $ 23,110 Adjusted Operating Profit by Segment Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 19,646 $ 15,654 $ 19,421 $ 31,878 $ 86,600 $ 29,099 $ - $ - $ - $ 29,099 Other (1,257 ) 334 1,017 1,853 1,947 1,424 - - - 1,424 Corporate / General (5,486 ) (4,309 ) (6,705 ) (6,537 ) (23,037 ) (7,413 ) - - - (7,413 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 12,903 $ 11,679 $ 13,733 $ 27,194 $ 65,510 $ 23,110 $ - $ - $ - $ 23,110 Adjusted Operating Profit % Industrial Tool & Services Segment 16.2 % 12.4 % 13.8 % 22.8 % 16.4 % 22.9 % - - - 22.9 % Other -13.1 % 3.1 % 8.8 % 15.3 % 4.4 % 11.8 % - - - 11.8 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 9.9 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 17.9 % 11.5 % 16.6 % - - - 16.6 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations (1) Earnings from continuing operations $ 3,185 $ 2,121 $ 4,061 $ 10,224 $ 19,591 $ 6,409 $ - $ - $ - $ 6,409 Financing costs, net 961 755 951 1,719 4,386 2,815 - - - 2,815 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,781 1,337 1,377 (95 ) 4,401 2,383 - - - 2,383 Depreciation & amortization 5,175 4,986 4,822 4,617 19,600 4,193 - - - 4,193 EBITDA $ 11,102 $ 9,199 $ 11,211 $ 16,465 $ 47,978 $ 15,800 $ - $ - $ - $ 15,800 EBITDA from Continuing Operations (1) EBITDA $ 11,102 $ 9,199 $ 11,211 $ 16,465 $ 47,978 $ 15,800 $ - $ - $ - $ 15,800 Impairment & divestiture charges - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - - - Restructuring charges 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 - - - 982 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (2) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 - - - 400 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 - - - 9,419 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,598 $ 16,394 $ 18,301 $ 30,534 $ 82,828 $ 26,601 $ - $ - $ - $ 26,601 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 22,996 $ 19,260 $ 22,853 $ 34,154 $ 99,263 $ 31,698 $ - $ - $ - $ 31,698 Other (263 ) 1,225 1,912 2,741 5,615 2,316 - - - 2,316 Corporate / General (5,135 ) (4,091 ) (6,464 ) (6,361 ) (22,050 ) (7,413 ) - - - (7,413 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,598 $ 16,394 $ 18,301 $ 30,534 $ 82,828 $ 26,601 $ - $ - $ - $ 26,601 Adjusted EBITDA % Industrial Tool & Services Segment 19.0 % 15.3 % 16.3 % 24.4 % 18.8 % 24.9 % - - - 24.9 % Other -2.7 % 11.5 % 16.6 % 22.6 % 12.8 % 19.2 % - - - 19.2 % Adjusted EBITDA % 13.4 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 20.1 % 14.5 % 19.1 % - - - 19.1 % Notes: (1) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation. (2) Caption updated from "Leadership transition & board search charges (benefit)" used during Fiscal 2022, costs included have not been altered.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (3) Net Earnings $ 4,598 $ 3,182 $ 25,031 $ 5,266 $ 38,077 $ 7,453 $ - $ - $ - $ 7,453 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (224 ) (402 ) (226 ) (1,283 ) (2,135 ) 1,044 - - - 1,044 Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 4,822 $ 3,584 $ 25,257 $ 6,549 $ 40,212 $ 6,409 $ - $ - $ - $ 6,409 Impairment & divestiture charges - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 - - - - - Restructuring charges 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 982 - - - 982 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (585 ) - (585 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (2) 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 400 - - - 400 Business review charges - 2,500 502 - 3,002 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 9,419 - - - 9,419 Accelerated Debt Issuance Costs - - - - - 317 - - - 317 Net tax effect of reconciling items above 42 (805 ) (1,366 ) (4,162 ) (6,291 ) (719 ) - - - (719 ) Other income tax (benefit) expense - 210 - - 210 - - - - - Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 11,360 $ 10,184 $ 30,981 $ 16,456 $ 68,981 $ 16,808 $ - $ - $ - $ 16,808 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (3) Net Earnings $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.41 $ 0.09 $ 0.63 $ 0.13 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.13 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) 0.02 - - - 0.02 Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.67 $ 0.11 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.11 Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect 0.00 0.01 - 0.02 0.04 - - - - - Restructuring charges, net of tax effect 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.11 0.02 - - - 0.02 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges, net of tax effect - - (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) - - - - - Leadership transition charges (benefit) (2), net of tax effect 0 0.03 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.12 0.01 - - - 0.01 Business review charges, net of tax effect - - - - - - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect - - - - - 0.15 - - - 0.15 Accelerated Debt Issuance Costs, net of tax effect - - - - - 0.01 - - - 0.01 Other income tax (benefit) expense - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.51 $ 0.28 $ 1.15 $ 0.29 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.29 Free Cash Flow (4) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,726 ) $ 9,403 $ 2,519 $ 44,540 $ 51,736 $ 17,533 $ - $ - $ - $ 17,533 Capital expenditures (3,293 ) (1,537 ) (2,140 ) (1,447 ) (8,417 ) (3,028 ) - - - (3,028 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 133 30 995 18 1,176 493 - - - 493 Other - 1 (1 ) - - 930 - - - 930 Free Cash Flow $ (7,886 ) $ 7,897 $ 1,373 $ 43,111 $ 44,495 $ 15,928 $ - $ - $ - $ 15,928 Notes continued: (3) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. (4) Free cash flow primarily represents the operating cash flow, proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment less capital expenditures. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance (In millions) Fiscal 2023 Low High Reconciliation of Continued Operations GAAP Operating Profit To Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Operating profit $ 64 $ 83 ASCEND transformation program charges 23 18 Restructuring charges 9 7 Adjusted operating profit $ 96 $ 108 Other expense, net (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation & amortization 18 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113 $ 123 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow Cash provided by operating activities $ 60 $ 80 Capital expenditures (10 ) (15 ) Other - - Free Cash Flow Guidance $ 50 $ 65 Notes continued: (5) Management does not provide guidance on GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included above only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.

