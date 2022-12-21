Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 23 December 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 82,297,121 shares (USD 822,971.21) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 14,178 shares (USD 141,78) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 82,311,299 shares (USD 823.112,99) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 7,089 shares - DKK 49.1 · 7,089 shares - DKK 38.3 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66