Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2022 | 10:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Embracer Group AB (publ) (685/22)

At the request of Embracer Group AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from December 22, 2022, the
shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on December 21, 2022.

Short name:   EMBRAC B  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016828511
----------------------------
Order book ID: 128651   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
