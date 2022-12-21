Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
2023 Top-Stock! Warum sich die Industrie um diesen Pennystock schart...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C36T ISIN: SE0016828511 Ticker-Symbol: TH9 
Tradegate
21.12.22
11:34 Uhr
4,482 Euro
+0,157
+3,62 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBRACER GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBRACER GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4574,50513:03
4,4724,49413:03
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2022 | 10:22
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Embracer Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (197/22)

On request of Embracer Group AB (publ), 556582-6558, Nasdaq Stockholm has
admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from
December 22, 2022. The B-shares are currently traded on First North Growth
Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 1,258,757,958 shares (of which
66,798,274 A- shares and 1,191,959,684 B-shares). 

Short Name:            EMBRAC B        
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:            SE0016828511      
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:          128651         
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of B-shares to be listed: 1,191,959,684      
----------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:             CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------
Segment:             Large cap        
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC:               XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary     
------------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
EMBRACER GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.