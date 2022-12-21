Ethris to contribute its second-generation mRNA and Lipidoid Nanoparticle (LNP) stabilisation formulation technologies

DIOSynVax to contribute its novel computational design-based multi-virus vaccine antigen payload (VAP) technology

Programme is funded by up to $42 million investment from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

Ethris GmbH, a leading biotechnology company pioneering next-generation messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced today a collaboration with UK-based DIOSynVax to jointly develop a protective mRNA vaccine candidate against a broad range of Betacoronaviruses utilizing the company's highly differentiated mRNA modification and design technologies as well as its lipidoid nanoparticle (LNP) and stabilisation platforms. The collaboration is founded on a $42 million award to DIOSynVax by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to support the development of a broadly protective Betacoronavirus vaccine through to a Phase I/II clinical trial. Ethris will receive up to $20M to design and manufacture the mRNA vaccine candidate containing DIOSynVax's broadly protective, multi-virus vaccine antigen payload designs. This vaccine approach aims to provide protection from SARS-CoV-2 the virus which causes COVID-19 disease as well as other members of this group of highly pathogenic coronaviruses.

Ethris has developed a complete suite of proprietary technology platforms to overcome the limitations of existing mRNA medicines and enable future mRNA drug product distribution to all parts of the globe. The company has established its proprietary platforms to design and manufacture next-generation, well-tolerated, mRNA drug candidates with unparalleled LNP stability. Ethris' stabilisation technology achieves best-in-class handling times of up to 4 days at room temperature, long-term storage potential at 2° to 8° Celsius due to lyophilisation and a first-in-class resistance to mechanical manipulation.

"This collaboration underlines the potential of Ethris' platform technologies combined with DIOSynVax's highly immunogenic antigen design platform to produce a broadly protective mRNA vaccine, with best-in-class handling and distribution properties, to prevent severe disease caused by current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and other members of the Betacoronavirus family," said Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris. "In the long-term, these combined technologies could produce vaccines that protect global populations against future pandemics."

Professor Jonathan Heeney, CEO of DIOSynVax added: "We are delighted to be working with Ethris and the company's highly differentiated, potent, thermostable and mRNA and LNP platforms, which will complement DIOSynVax's cutting-edge capability to create vaccine antigen payloads that are designed and immunologically selected to broadly protect individuals from multiple pathogens with high pandemic potential and ultimately develop vaccines with highly improved handling and distribution properties."

CEPI first announced its partnership with DIOSynVax in March 2022 following a funding call to support the development of vaccines that provide broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants and other Betacoronaviruses. The goal of the partnership is to establish clinical proof-of-concept for a novel and broadly applicable vaccine candidate against all Betacoronavirus members including Embecovirus, Merbecovirus, Nobecovirus and Sarbecovirus.

"Over the last three years coronaviruses have proven their pandemic potential. The best way to control COVID-19 in the long term, and to prevent another coronavirus pandemic in the future, will be with vaccines that can protect us against newly emerging coronaviruses and against variants of this one," commented Dr. Melanie Saville, Executive Director of R&D from CEPI. "We are excited to see the progress from this collaboration, which has the potential to bring a new generation of vaccines to people around the world."

About Ethris

Ethris has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins using its proprietary messenger RNA technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilised mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimised formulation and nebulisation technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines against viral infections, with the ultimate goal of improving patients' lives. For more information, visit www.ethris.com.

