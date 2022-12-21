San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Stockpile, an investing platform, provides a child-friendly way to invest in stocks and cryptocurrency using digital gift cards. With many people interested in investing but hesitant to start, Stockpile is bridging the gap with simplicity and ease of use. Recipients can redeem the gift by seamlessly opening a brokerage account and redeeming the card.

The card can be purchased on Stockpile's website by selecting stock or crypto and specifying the value. It can then be printed, emailed, or sent via text. Recipients can download the Stockpile mobile application to redeem the card from a choice of over 4000 stocks, cryptocurrencies, or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"So many people want to invest, but so few actually do because they are confused about how to get started. So, when designing this digital solution, we paid attention to education and simplicity by establishing an intuitive interface, and building an experience that helps new investors build knowledge and confidence. This enables new investors with limited technical and stock market know-how to easily start investing," Stockpile CEO, Victor Wang, commented.

Since its launch almost 10 years ago, Stockpile has enabled over a million parents and kids to start investing. Currently, almost one third of its customers are children and most started their investment journey with the eGift card. The card is also the only medium for kids under the age of 18 to legitimately invest in crypto in their own name. This opportunity is made available through Stockpile secure "Kids Choose. Parents Approve.' feature.

Commenting on this, Victor Wang, said, "The Stockpile team is committed to equipping the younger generation and new investors with the right tools to propel their journey into financial freedom."

About Stockpile:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Stockpile, Inc. makes it easier for kids and families to start investing in the stock market and cryptocurrencies. With the vision for creating equitable and equal access for all, Stockpile is changing the way investments are made with custodial accounts, gift cards for stocks and crypto, and fractional investing, and allowing users to own blue-chip stocks without the price tag associated with these stable investments. Stockpile has been featured in many publications. Its app has been downloaded over a million times and has earned a 4.7 star rating on the App Store.



