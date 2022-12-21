Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
2023 Top-Stock! Warum sich die Industrie um diesen Pennystock schart...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2022 | 13:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Law Firm Nixon Peabody Selects Anaqua's PATTSY WAVE for IP Management

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2022, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that global law firm Nixon Peabody has selected Anaqua's PATTSY WAVE platform as its new IP management solution.

Nixon Peabody will use the Anaqua platform to manage clients' IP portfolios, including patent and trademark filing. The firm will also utilize the platform as an automated docketing tool, and will leverage additional Anaqua services related to annuities, patent analytics, and intelligent time capture.

With approximately 600 attorneys collaborating across offices in the U.S. and major European and Asian commercial centers, Nixon Peabody is one of the world's largest law firms. The firm has a prominent and expanding intellectual property practice.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property, or on Anaqua's LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.