Global Law Firm Nixon Peabody Selects Anaqua's PATTSY WAVE for IP Management

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2022, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that global law firm Nixon Peabody has selected Anaqua's PATTSY WAVE platform as its new IP management solution.



Nixon Peabody will use the Anaqua platform to manage clients' IP portfolios, including patent and trademark filing. The firm will also utilize the platform as an automated docketing tool, and will leverage additional Anaqua services related to annuities, patent analytics, and intelligent time capture.

With approximately 600 attorneys collaborating across offices in the U.S. and major European and Asian commercial centers, Nixon Peabody is one of the world's largest law firms. The firm has a prominent and expanding intellectual property practice.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property, or on Anaqua's LinkedIn.





Company Contact:

Amanda Hollis

Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-2626

ahollis@Anaqua.com