Transparency Market Research: Intrathecal Pumps Market to Reach US$ 405.6 Mn by End of 2031 | States TMR

Increase in adoption of intrathecal pump implants for treatment of chronic pain is projected to aid in intrathecal pumps market expansion

Rise in prevalence of chronic and acute diseases is expected to propel the demand for intrathecal pumps in the market, thereby boosting growth

Hospitals end-user segment held the leading market share in 2021

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intrathecal pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. Chronic pain has now become more common in most parts of the world. Demand for intrathecal pump implantable devices for treatment of chronic pain is expected to drive market growth in the next few years.





Researchers have created an advanced intrathecal drug pump capable of delivering multiple intrathecal pump medications through a single infusion pump. However, using combination therapy in a single integrated system may cause drug stability issues as well as a complex dosing challenge due to the varying concentrations and administration rates for each drug.

According to the TMR report, the global intrathecal pumps market was valued at US$ 272.1 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 405.6 Mn between 2022 and 2031.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Intrathecal Pumps Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1599

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Number of People Suffering from Chronic Pain to Promote Market Growth: Intrathecal pain pump implants can relieve debilitating pain while also administering a drug in low doses. When compared to other types of medication, these implants have fewer side effects and provide faster therapeutic action. Thus, the increase in patient population with chronic pain is projected to promote market growth during the forecast period.

Intrathecal pain pump implants can relieve debilitating pain while also administering a drug in low doses. When compared to other types of medication, these implants have fewer side effects and provide faster therapeutic action. Thus, the increase in patient population with chronic pain is projected to promote market growth during the forecast period. Rise in Cases of Non-emergency Treatments to Augment Demand for Intrathecal Pumps: Rapid rate of urbanization, change in lifestyles, and adoption of irregular food habits are the key factors resulting in the prevalence of multiple acute and chronic diseases. Some of these diseases are characterized by chronic pain and thus require medical attention in the form of intrathecal pumps to ease the pain. This, along with lifestyle changes, can result in disease-causing pain, thereby boosting the intrathecal pumps industry growth during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Increase in product launches by manufacturers is anticipated to boost the intrathecal pumps market in the next few years

Rise in need for better patient care in hospitals and surgical setups is projected to propel the demand for intrathecal pumps, thereby creating business opportunities for this market during the forecast period

Advantages of administering a precise medication dose that helps in pain relief for certain diseases is expected to augment growth of the intrathecal pumps market

Ask for References -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1599

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America emerged dominant on account of the increase in demand for intrathecal procedures. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer would also help this region maintain its dominance in the market in the next few years.

emerged dominant on account of the increase in demand for intrathecal procedures. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer would also help this region maintain its dominance in the market in the next few years. Europe ranks second in the market and is projected to closely follow North America during the forecast period. Growth of the market in Europe can be ascribed to government-supported initiatives in the form of reimbursement and regulatory approvals for their citizens.

ranks second in the market and is projected to closely follow during the forecast period. Growth of the market in can be ascribed to government-supported initiatives in the form of reimbursement and regulatory approvals for their citizens. Asia Pacific is projected to contribute significantly to the global intrathecal pumps market in the near future on account of the significant economic growth in major countries such as India , China , and Japan . Increase in people's disposable incomes and their willingness to spend more on healthcare is anticipated to help this region witness significant market progress in the next few years.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global intrathecal pumps market are Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Medtronic, Inc., Smiths Mecial, Flowonix, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Durect Corporation, DePay Synthes, B Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medallion Therapeutics Inc., Dickinson & Company, Abbott, Zimmer Biomet, Becton, and Baxter International Inc.

Intrathecal Pumps Market Segmentation

Product Type

Programmable

Constant Rate

Application

Chronic Pain

Spasticity Management

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Countries/Sub-regions

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1599<ype=S

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Stethoscope Market

Pediatric Perfusion Products Market

Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market

PEEK Dental Implants Market

Valganciclovir Market

Gracey Curette Market

Hybrid Operating Room Market

Dental Aligners Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intrathecal-pumps-market-to-reach-us-405-6-mn-by-end-of-2031--states-tmr-301708119.html