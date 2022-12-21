Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
PR Newswire
21.12.2022 | 14:36
ABI Research: Altair, Blue Yonder, and Edge Impulse Among 40 Tech Companies to Watch in 2023

ABI Research releases its most recent Competitive Ranking roundup

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from technology providers, partners, and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies' implementation and innovation strategies. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research summarized the results of eight recent Competitive Rankings in the just released whitepaper, 40 Technology Companies to Watch in 2023.

ABI 2021 Logo

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, new products, and new players emerging every day. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging-both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for others looking for the best technology providers. In a climate where value creation, innovation, and success are facing pressure from macro-economic conditions, understanding and demonstrating industry best practice is invaluable in developing competitive positions and effectively communicating excellence respectively," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

  • Blue Yonder - Supply Chain Visibility Solution Providers
  • Ledger - Cold-Storage and the Security of Cryptocurrency Portfolios
  • Altair - Generative Design Software Suppliers
  • Edge Impulse - Edge ML Enablement Platform Vendors
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise - System Integrators' Private 5G
  • Geotab - Commercial Telematics Vendors
  • Plex Systems - Manufacturing Execution System Software Suppliers
  • Huawei - Passive Base Station Antenna Market

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper, 40 Technology Companies to Watch in 2023.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research???????????,?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-blue-yonder-and-edge-impulse-among-40-tech-companies-to-watch-in-2023-301707956.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
