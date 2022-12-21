Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) ("the Company", "Nightfood"), the company pioneering the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category. Sean Folkson, Nightfood's founder and CEO, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Folkson began the interview with an overview of the $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem that the Company has set out to solve. "At Nightfood, we understand that nighttime snacking will never stop, because that is what we are programmed to do as humans," said Folkson. "What we do is give people a way to snack at night in a way that is better and healthier," he continued. "We deliver sleep-friendly snacks for people, and we think it is a huge and exciting opportunity."

"Could you talk to us about the category Nightfood is pioneering, and the potential you see in it?" asked Jolly. "Almost half of all snacking takes place at night," explained Folkson. "From our perspective, there is a category coming which we call 'nighttime snacking'," he said, adding that as consumers continue to become more aware of the connection between nutrition and sleep, the significance of the category is expected to expand. "Americans alone combine to spend well over a billion dollars per week on snacks consumed between dinner and bed. So, we are very excited about the opportunity and the potential for what we're doing here."

"Why has Nightfood chosen the hotel vertical to grow its brand and the category?" asked Jolly. "Our sleep-friendly brand promise is very relevant to the consumer in that (hotel) environment," Folkson stated. "It is a very curated selection of products, compared to a supermarket." Folkson added that hotels also offer higher margins and significantly lower costs than other channels, and that independent industry data shows that the sleep-friendly Nightfood brand can sell as well in hotels as legacy brands such as Haagen Dazs and Ben & Jerry's .

Folkson explained that almost half of the 56,000 hotels in the United States are controlled by five global hospitality companies and that Nightfood already has corporate-level relationships with three of those five companies. Because of this, Folkson anticipates rapid expansion within the hotel industry in 2023.

"Our ice cream pints are in national distribution, our cookies are rolling into national distribution, and ultimately we would like to launch other snack formats," continued Folkson. "We have chips and single-serve ice cream novelties on the road map for 2023," he shared. "For 2024 and beyond, we have candy and nutrition bars."

"What do you think the short-term catalysts will be for your company?" asked Jolly. "We just announced last week that we are working with a new national chain that is going to be testing giving away Nightfood cookies as a guest amenity," shared Folkson. He added that the Company hopes for the hotel industry to shift from viewing Nightfood products as an opportunity to viewing them as a necessity. "I think that tipping point is coming," said Folkson, adding that the Company hopes to announce a partnership with one of the five major hospitality companies in the near future.

To close the interview, Folkson spoke of the potential of the nighttime snack category and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming progress as they continue to expand.

About Nightfood

Nightfood is pioneering the category of sleep-friendly nighttime snacking.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.

Nightfood's sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.

The brand is currently focused on establishing widespread national distribution of its sleep-friendly snacks in the high-margin hotel vertical. Nightfood ice cream began rolling into hotels across the United States in May 2022.

Nightfood ice cream pints can be found in hundreds of hotels across the United States, including select locations of chains such as Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn Express, Springhill Suites, Hyatt Place, Fairfield Inn & Suites and more.

Management believes hotels have an obligation to help guests achieve better sleep at every touchpoint, and one way to do that is through the snacks hotels curated for guests in hotel grab-and-go lobby shops.

With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, expanding distribution into a significant number of those hotels is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.

