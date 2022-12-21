JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 November 2022 US$ 4.33

JZCP's NAV at 30 November 2022 is $4.33 per share ($4.59 per share at 31 October 2022 and $4.71 per share at 31 August 2022).

JZCP's NAV per share decreased 38 cents, or approximately 8.1%, during the three-month period ended 30 November 2022.

NAV per Ordinary Share at 1 September 2022 $4.71 Change in NAV due to investment losses - U.S. Micro-cap1 (0.30) - European Micro-cap (0.05) Other increase/(decrease) in NAV + Foreign exchange effect 0.03 - Finance costs and expenses (0.06) NAV per Ordinary Share at 30 November 2022 $4.33 Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30 November 2022: US$'000 Assets Private Investments1 347,871 Cash and cash equivalents1 63,625 Other receivables 197 Total Assets 411,693 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,081 Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 2022 31824 Other liabilities 1,516 Total liabilities 76,421 Net Asset Value 335,272 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.33

1 U.S Micro-cap net losses include the previously announced write down following the disposal of interest in Industrial Services Solutions and the previously announced investment write up reflecting the agreed disposal, subject to conditions, of one of Deflecto Holdings' portfolio companies.

The above disposals were not completed at 30 November 2022, therefore the expected proceeds of approximately $80 million are not included in the Cash and cash equivalents stated and are instead included within the carrying value of Private Investments.

