PR Newswire
21.12.2022 | 15:24
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2022 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30 November 2022US$ 4.33

JZCP's NAV at 30 November 2022 is $4.33 per share ($4.59 per share at 31 October 2022 and $4.71 per share at 31 August 2022).

JZCP's NAV per share decreased 38 cents, or approximately 8.1%, during the three-month period ended 30 November 2022.

NAV per Ordinary Share at 1 September 2022$4.71
Change in NAV due to investment losses
- U.S. Micro-cap1(0.30)
- European Micro-cap(0.05)
Other increase/(decrease) in NAV
+ Foreign exchange effect0.03
- Finance costs and expenses(0.06)
NAV per Ordinary Share at 30 November 2022$4.33
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30 November 2022:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments1347,871
Cash and cash equivalents163,625
Other receivables197
Total Assets411,693
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202743,081
Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 202231824
Other liabilities1,516
Total liabilities76,421
Net Asset Value335,272
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.33

1 U.S Micro-cap net losses include the previously announced write down following the disposal of interest in Industrial Services Solutions and the previously announced investment write up reflecting the agreed disposal, subject to conditions, of one of Deflecto Holdings' portfolio companies.

The above disposals were not completed at 30 November 2022, therefore the expected proceeds of approximately $80 million are not included in the Cash and cash equivalents stated and are instead included within the carrying value of Private Investments.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

