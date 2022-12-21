Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises The Junkluggers on Sale to Authority Brands

Leading Mid-Market Investment Bank Solidifies Position as Premier Financial Advisor in Franchising

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank, announced the sale of The Junkluggers, the nation's leading eco-friendly junk removal franchise, committed to bettering the environment through diverting material from landfills nationwide to Authority Brands, the preeminent platform of home service brands with a combined 1,900+ locations.

Boxwood Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor in the transaction, which was led by Managing Director Brian Alas and Vice President Madison Day, along with Analysts Colby Carter and Justin Jasper. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Junkluggers marks the 5thBoxwood client to be acquired by Authority Brands within the last few years, including DoodyCalls, Color World Painting, STOP Restoration and Monster Tree Service. Additional leading home service brands operating within the Authority Brands umbrella include America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Woofie's.

"When bringing franchise brands into the Authority Brands portfolio, we look for strong unit economics and market leaders at the top of their field who provide essential services that will always require local, trained professionals," said Craig Donaldson, CEO of Authority Brands. "The Junkluggers met all of our criteria. We are grateful to the Boxwood team for their experience and professionalism in leading a seamless transaction. We at Authority Brands look forward to providing The Junkluggers with fabulous support and abundant resources to help The Junkluggers continue its amazing upward growth trajectory."

Since its founding in 2004, The Junkluggers has been driven by its mission to "Enhance Lives, Our Community, and the Environment by Donating, Recycling, and Supporting Local Charities." As industry disrupters in junk removal, The Junkluggers has instituted sustainable practices to divert waste from landfills through recycling, donations to charities, and innovative concepts like the company's upcycle sales initiative the Remix Market.

"Our mission has been our guiding principle from the start, and Boxwood Partners knew that was non-negotiable," said Josh Cohen, Founder of The Junkluggers. "From their years of experience in franchising and home services, Boxwood instinctually knew the qualities we sought in a partner. They helped us come to an agreement that will empower our green practices and expand our client network - without sacrificing our passion for sustainability and customer service."

Boxwood Partners Managing Director Brian Alas added, "Josh and his team have built an incredible brand founded on strong principles. Their processes and support of its franchisees have allowed the business to scale very quickly over the last few years. We look forward to seeing how Authority Brands' resources will help further elevate The Junkluggers brand as it continues scaling the franchise business."

Cohen will remain on board as the Brand President of The Junkluggers. "There is a lot of excitement around what's ahead for the system, the additional support and opportunities that will stem from being a part of Authority Brands," added Cohen.

About Boxwood

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 13 leading home service franchisors: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information

About Junkluggers

Since 2004, The Junkluggers has been disrupting the junk removal industry with its sustainable practices beginning with being the first company of its kind to offer donation receipts to launching Remix Market as a way to keep items out of landfills. The company has awarded 350 territories and supports over 90 franchisees. This team of big-hearted professionals focuses on green, community-oriented practices, with an objective to eliminate waste from landfills. For more information, please visit www.junkluggers.com.

