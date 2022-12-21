Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) (OTCQB: MNNFF) ("Queensland Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from surface sampling programs completed on the 86 square kilometre Mia Lithium Property (the "Property") in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada, by Canadian Mining House, the vendors of the Property ("CMH"), prior to its acquisition by the Company.

Highlights:

18 outcrop grab samples (from 2021 and 2022) confirm the Mia Li-1 occurrence with results averaging 2.65% Li2O.





3 outcrop grab samples from 2022 confirm the spodumene observations at the Carte 1879 occurrence with results averaging 1.65% Li2O.





A trend of approximately 7km of unsampled pegmatite between the two mineralized occurrences is highlighted as a significant area to be followed up in 2023.

President & CEO Alicia Milne states, "We are pleased with the encouraging sampling results near the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 occurrences which will provide valuable information to add to our 2023 exploration program."

Figure 1 - 2021 and 2022 Sample Summary



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/149001_4bcbca0274e75a35_002full.jpg

2021 & 2022 Sampling Details

A total of 17 pegmatite outcrop grab samples were collected in 2021 by Services Géologiques T-Rex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec ("SGT"), with the aim of verifying the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 lithium occurrences (Figure 1, Table 1). The sample results confirmed the Mia Li-1 occurrence with five grab samples averaging 2.31% Li2O, but were not able to confirm the Mia Li-2 occurrence with two grab samples returning background lithium. One sample was collected 700 metres east of the Mia Li-1 area with 2.73% Li2O (herein named MIA 3). Additionally, nine samples were collected south of Lac Miakadow to test a coarse-grained granitic rock type that is outside of the main trend and returned background lithium.

A follow-up sampling program was conducted in fall 2022, with nineteen pegmatite outcrop grab samples collected by SGT for CMH (Figure 1, Table 1). Thirteen samples were collected in the Mia Li-1 area and further confirmed the occurrence with an average grade of 2.79% Li2O. Additionally, three samples were collected in the Carte 1879 occurrence and for the first time verified spodumene at this location with the results averaging 1.65% Li2O. Three samples were collected from a pegmatite occurrence, outside of Figure 1 and returned only background levels of lithium.

Collectively, the sampling from 18 outcrop grab samples at the Mia Li-1 occurrence (5 in 2021 and 13 in 2022) have an average grade of 2.65% Li2O.

Figure 2 - Mia Lithium Property Regional Location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/149001_4bcbca0274e75a35_003full.jpg

Table 1 - Results Table, 2021 and 2022 Samples

Sample Year Sample ID Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) Occurrence 2022 881540 2.30 6.6 Mia Li-1 2022 881541 3.25 7.8 Mia Li-1 2022 881536 1.64 16.7 Mia Li-1 2022 881531 3.68 4.3 Mia Li-1 2022 881545 1.31 20.3 Mia Li-1 2022 881537 2.67 24.7 Mia Li-1 2022 881542 3.49 9.6 Mia Li-1 2022 881539 3.25 17.2 Mia Li-1 2022 881538 2.97 2.1 Mia Li-1 2022 881534 4.22 15.1 Mia Li-1 2022 881544 2.50 6.0 Mia Li-1 2022 881543 2.43 10.7 Mia Li-1 2022 881535 2.50 16.0 Mia Li-1 2021 E6410654 0.02 Mia Li-1 2021 E6410659 3.01 Mia Li-1 2021 E6410662 4.37 Mia Li-1 2021 E6410664 1.05 Mia Li-1 2021 E6410667 3.10 Mia Li-1 2022 881546 0.66 26.5 Carte 1879 2022 881547 3.40 4.3 Carte 1879 2022 881548 0.88 171.0 Carte 1879 2021 V881514 2.73 MIA 3 2021 E6410678 - Mia Li-2 2021 E6410679 - Mia Li-2 2022 881530 0.01 1.3 Regional 2022 881533 - 2.1 Regional 2022 881532 0.01 0.6 Regional 2021 E6410690 0.01 MIA SOUTH 2021 E6410695 0.03 MIA SOUTH 2021 E6410704 - MIA SOUTH 2021 E6410707 0.02 MIA SOUTH 2021 E6410714 0.02 MIA SOUTH 2021 E6410714 (B) 0.02 MIA SOUTH 2021 E6410720 - MIA SOUTH 2021 E6410722 0.02 MIA SOUTH 2021 E6410725 0.01 MIA SOUTH

About the Mia Lithium Property

The Property is comprised of 170 mineral claims, located 62 km East of Wemindji Community in the Eeyou Itschee Territory, James Bay, Quebec. The lithium mineral showings are located approximately 10 kilometres from the nearest highway.

The Property geology is part of the Yasinski Lake area, identified by narrow greenstone belt slivers, belonging to volcanic rocks and related sediment the Yasinski Group and pierced by syn-tectonic tonalite and granodiorite suite. The Property is located in the western extremity of this geological area, covering various lithologies and favourable structures, known to host spodumene bearing pegmatites. The southern half of the Property covers a northeast limb of the Vieux Comptoir granite and a concordant intrusive body described as a spodumene granite on SIGEOM, the Quebec provincial government's geomining information system: https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/signet/classes/I1108_afchCarteIntr.

Historical work by Main Exploration Company Ltd. in 1959 (GM10200) reported several spodumene-bearing pegmatites on the Property and mapped an 8.3 kilometre-long trend of discontinuous pegmatite intrusions. SIGEOM lists nine metallic deposits directly on the Mia Lithium property including two for lithium, namely Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2. Carte 1879 is listed as a spodumene mineral deposit as no assays were recorded for it.

The westernmost mineral showings Mia-Li1 and Mia-Li2 were sampled in 1997 by Quebec government geologists and assays returned grades of 0.47% Li2O and 2.27% Li2O respectively. Numerous pegmatite intrusions have been recorded along the 8.3 kilometre long trend but were never been followed up for their lithium potential. The 1959 report also details that the pegmatite dykes are as much as 100 feet (30.5 metres) in width and are commonly zoned, with spodumene crystals described as being as much as 2 feet (0.61 metres) in length.

About Queensland

Queensland Gold Hills is Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of the 86km2 Mia Lithium Project in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada, as well as two highly-prospective gold projects located in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia: the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project which collectively cover 110 square kilometers in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District and host 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

The 2021 and 2022 rock samples were analysed Activation Laboratories (Actlabs - Ste-Germaine Boulé, Quebec). Samples were, dried at 105°C, and crushed to 75% passing 2 mm. The lithium analysis were performed by total assay ICPOES (4 acid). The 2022 samples were also analysed with the UT-4 (QOP Total/QOP Ultratrace- 4 acid Digest -Total Digestion ICPOES/ICPMS) for multi-elemental analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

