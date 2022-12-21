North America Toilet Paper Market is Set to Top a Revenue of US$ 22.5 Billion at CAGR of 5.2% During Forecast Period of 2022-31 | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Implementation of safe hygiene practices in retail and tourism industry is likely to spur demand for toilet paper in hospitals, public facilities, and education institutions in North America

Focus on cleanliness and hygiene among consumers is expected to propel use of toilet paper in commercial spaces

Rapid expansion of the hospitality sector is anticipated to generate significant revenues for toilet paper manufacturers

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many toilet paper manufacturers are expanding their online distribution channels, thereby propelling the toilet paper market industry in North America. High awareness of toilet hygiene practices among the regional population is likely to underpin lucrative opportunities for companies in the market. Absorbent hygiene products and toilet paper rolls have gained significant traction among residential consumers in North America.





The toilet paper market in North America was valued at US$ 13.6 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22.5 Bn by 2031. Rapid increase in demand from corporates, public facilities, hospitality, hospitals, and education institutions is likely to propel revenue generation in the regional market. Recovery in the hotel business in the U.S. in recent years is likely to create attractive growth prospects for the sales of toilet paper in North America.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Demand for Toilet Paper Rolls among Residential Users: Recent toilet paper market trends in North America indicate that residential users have been adopting personal care and hygiene maintenance practices. The trend is likely to gain traction among commercial customers also, and is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for companies in the regional market. Toilet paper manufacturers prefer recyclable and environment-friendly materials such as bamboo, wood pulp, and cotton. Many of them are undertaking product line extension in order to gain toilet paper market share in North America . The North America toilet market report found that the residential user segment is estimated to hold major share during the forecast period. On the other hand, increase in number of spas and corporate offices has spurred demand for toilet rolls.

Key Drivers

Rapid expansion of the tourism and hospitality sector in North America is likely to create abundant opportunities for product manufacturers

is likely to create abundant opportunities for product manufacturers Increase in awareness of adequate sanitation practices globally is anticipated to create significant opportunities for companies in the toilet paper market industry in North America

Online blogs play a key role in raising public awareness about good hygiene practices including usage of toilet paper

Country Outlook: Trends and Opportunities

The U.S. held major share in the North America toilet paper market in 2021. Rise in demand form all end-use sectors in the U.S. is likely to propel the regional market. Canada is expected to witness surge in demand for toilet rolls in the next few years. Product adoption soared during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with sales surging.

Competition Landscape

The competition landscape is consolidated. Key players operating in the North America market are Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson.

North America Toilet Paper Market Segmentation

Type

1 Ply



2 Ply



3 Ply



More than 3 Ply

Number of Rolls

1 to 20



21 to 40



41 to 60



61 to 80



81 to 100



More than 100

Material

Paper



Bamboo



Others (Wood Pulp, Cotton, etc.)

Roll Size

Regular



Mega



Jumbo



Others (Ultra Mega, Small, etc.)

Price

Low



Medium



High

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Hospitality





Corporates





Hospitals





Public Facilities





Others (Education, Institutions, Retail, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Online



Company Owned Website





E-commerce Website



Offline



Hypermarket/Supermarkets





Departmental Stores





Independent Retailers

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

