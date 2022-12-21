Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, today announced that Envision, along with the Envision Healthcare Charitable Fund (the "Charitable Fund"), has contributed more than $4 million in 2022 to more than 50 charitable organizations supporting the health of communities across the United States and the globe.

"It is truly an honor to work with so many talented people who care deeply about supporting one another and the communities we serve," said AMSURG President and Envision Healthcare Charitable Fund Chair Jeff Snodgrass. "We are pleased to invest our collective time, resources and expertise to support and uplift those in need."

The team has contributed to several organizations dedicated to providing much-needed services locally, nationally and globally. Some of the initiatives include, but are not limited to:

Championing clinician well-being efforts that are working to mitigate burnout among healthcare professionals and safeguard their mental health.

Providing medication and medical support to communities impacted by the devastating flooding in Pakistan.

Providing individual first aid kits to medical personnel on the frontlines in Ukraine and cardiology surgical supplies to Ukrainian hospitals.

Sending medical teams to the Dominican Republic and Honduras to provide essential care to communities in need.

Supporting nationwide efforts to educate the public about gastrointestinal health and preventing colorectal cancer the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

Providing supplies to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian a destructive Category 4 hurricane that tore through Florida and South Carolina.

In August 2022, about 370 clinical and clinical support Envision teammates gathered in Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas to build more than 1,600 health and hygiene kits with essentials, such as soap, toothpaste and deodorant. Envision teams across the country led a similar effort in December 2022, assembling smile kits with oral care products to give to underserved youth. In addition, more than 300 Envision teammates have written notes of encouragement to first responders, teachers, students, veterans and patients throughout the year.

"Thank you to everyone at Envision for stepping up in so many ways to make a difference in people's lives," said Jim Rechtin, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare. "Our team's sense of duty is profound and inspiring. I'm proud to be a part of an organization that focuses on serving others. Our actions have a meaningful impact, and I'm confident we'll continue making progress on improving health equity in communities across the U.S. and the world."

Since 2020, Envision, together with the Charitable Fund, has contributed more than $8 million in donations to support healthcare-related philanthropic initiatives focusing on care for those in need, research, education and community action locally, nationally and globally. It supports programs, including but not limited to disaster response initiatives, global mission trips, health and wellness programs, hospital foundations, medical research and awareness campaigns. The Charitable Fund is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization organized and operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes.

