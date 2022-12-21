Global Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $44.52 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-PTM Analysis by BIS Research

High-performance workloads will continue to require more power per rack, which will, in turn, require more power and cooling. However, with the right cooling technology, businesses can save space in their data centers and lower their energy costs.

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022





According to this study, the global data cooling center market was valued at $17.82 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $44.52 billion by 2027.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for data center cooling:

Highly efficient cooling systems

Increasing number of data centers and spending

Thermal energy recovery conversion from data centers

Water usage effectiveness driving adoption of alternate cooling solutions

Retrofitting to a free cooling data center

The detailed study is a compilation of 243 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 311 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Debraj Chakraborty, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "With the emerging data center cooling technologies, there are opportunities to emphasize retrofitting data centers. Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) can be facilitated with the help of better and more efficient cooling techniques. Moreover, innovative data center cooling systems will augment the number of edge data centers."

IT and Telecom to be the Leading End-User Industries in Data Center Cooling Market

The end-user segment for the data center cooling market is classified into IT and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others.

According to the report from BIS Research on the data center cooling market, the IT and telecom segment led the market in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2021-2027.

With the introduction of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, the telecommunications industry is evolving to cater to huge data processing. As a result, telecom data centers are also transforming to handle high data volume and low latency needs.

Major Existing Industry Leaders in the Data Center Cooling Market

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are ALFA LAVAL, Asetek, Inc., Black Box, Condair Group, Coolit Systems, Danfoss, Delta Power Solutions, EVAPCO, Inc., FUJITSU, Modine Manufacturing Company, Munters, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, STULZ GMBH, Submer, Trane, and Vertiv Group Corp.

Recent Developments in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

In September 2022 , one of the most research-intensive universities in Europe , University College Dublin, received data center cooling infrastructure from Schneider Electric. The information technology (IT) infrastructure at universities can benefit from the scalable, effective, and resilient cooling provided by Schneider Electric's Uniflair In-Row Direct Expansion (DX) cooling solution.

, one of the most research-intensive universities in , University College Dublin, received data center cooling infrastructure from Schneider Electric. The information technology (IT) infrastructure at universities can benefit from the scalable, effective, and resilient cooling provided by Schneider Electric's Uniflair In-Row Direct Expansion (DX) cooling solution. In May 2022 , the first commercial colocation provider in Asia , Digital Edge ( Singapore ) Holdings Pte Ltd., utilized StatePoint liquid cooling technology from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, in its brand-new data center, NARRA1. To create the most energy and water-efficient data center in the nation, Digital Edge will utilize the sustainable cooling solution from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

, the first commercial colocation provider in , Digital Edge ( ) Holdings Pte Ltd., utilized StatePoint liquid cooling technology from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, in its brand-new data center, NARRA1. To create the most energy and water-efficient data center in the nation, Digital Edge will utilize the sustainable cooling solution from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC In April 2022 , as part of a restructuring program to realign its manufacturing operations, increase profitability, and boost global competitiveness, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY announced the intended closure of three North American plants producing cooling packages, charge-air coolers, and oil coolers.

, as part of a restructuring program to realign its manufacturing operations, increase profitability, and boost global competitiveness, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY announced the intended closure of three North American plants producing cooling packages, charge-air coolers, and oil coolers. In January 2022 , Munters acquired EDPAC, an Irish company that makes air handling and cooling systems for data centers. Through the acquisition, Munters, a pioneer in energy-efficient data center cooling solutions in North America , expanded into Europe .

