The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Third Quarter

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, which highlights the great work being done across the country in support of the Foundation. Throughout our third quarter, we:

Partnered with Brooks Running to keep young athletes on track

Proudly supported a high school football team all the way to the state championship game and beyond

Provided a $90,000 grant to the Pittsburgh City Council

Saw the results of our lasting partnership with UNITED at Twin Rivers school

Went big on Giving Tuesday

Read on to learn more.

THE BIG PICTURE

From July 31 through Oct. 29, our third quarter giving provided hundreds of grants, impacted tens of thousands of athletes and provided more than $2.7 million to local sports organizations and youth athletes across the country. Here are just a few of the many stories from another quarter of giving.

BROOKS RUNNING, DICK'S SPORTING GOODS AND THE DICK'S FOUNDATION KEEP YOUNG ATHLETES ON TRACK

When he got the quote for new gear for his team, Walter Williams, a high school track coach in Tulsa, Oklahoma, printed it out and set it on his desk. He put it next to his mouse, so he would see it every day. For two years, he looked at that quote, drumming his fingertips on the paper as he racked his brain for ways to raise the necessary funds. "One day," he kept telling himself, "it will happen."

Nearly 1,000 miles away, in southeast Michigan, more young athletes were facing an uphill run. Numerous girls track teams and running groups had the drive and determination but lacked the access to facilities to reach their peak, an all-too-familiar story of inequality from the world of female athletics.

These programs, and many others, got the help they needed from a partnership between DICK'S Sporting Goods, The DICK'S Foundation and Brooks Running.

PROUD TO SUPPORT THE PRIDE OF THE PITTSBURGH CITY LEAGUE

The Westinghouse Academy high school football team reached new heights this season, as the Bulldogs became the first school from the Pittsburgh City League to reach the Pennsylvania state championship game since 1997.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation was cheering along and supporting the Bulldogs during their incredible season. As part of our support for the program, we proudly presented the team with a $15,000 Sports Matter grant for nutritional needs and facility upgrades, including the weight room. We also provided a team meal from a local BBQ restaurant after one of their playoff victories.

Led by coach Donta Green and a stellar group of talented players, the Bulldogs sparked immeasurable pride in their program and community. Their success on the field, in the classroom and as young leaders rippled throughout the region and they became a point of pride for their entire city.

"At Westinghouse, we believe in the village approach," said coach Green. "We are so grateful that the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation chose to join ours! We are forever grateful for the investment they made in our young men."

WE PLEDGED $90,000 TO PITTSBURGH AREA YOUTH SPORTS

We're giving back in our own backyard of Pittsburgh. On Nov. 1, we held a press conference with local officials to announce a $90,000 Sports Matter grant to improve youth sports opportunities in the area.

RESULTS TO CELEBRATE: A UNITED AT TWIN RIVERS UPDATE

Since we began our lasting partnership with UNITED at Twin Rivers in Pittsburgh's McKeesport Area School District, we have seen incredible milestones happen, and this fall was no exception! So far this school year, we have seen:

Increased attendance with more than half of the student body achieving at least a 95% attendance rate.

with more than half of the student body achieving at least a 95% attendance rate. Improved staff engagement with a 45-point increase in staff reporting a positive working environment, according to recent survey results.

with a 45-point increase in staff reporting a positive working environment, according to recent survey results. Increased physical activity for the students, who participated in 120 hours of movement during the first 60 days of this school year.

In addition to those results, we're also proud of opening the Tiger's Den community resource center, increased support staff to support students' holistic needs, daily check-ins for students with caring adults, a mid-day block of 30 minutes of planned physical activity for each students' daily schedule and numerous school events, such as Friendsgiving, coat drives and an epic dance party (pictured above) just to name a few.

GIVING TUESDAY RECAP

We celebrated Giving Tuesday, the annual day of generosity, with a 50/50 sweepstakes for corporate and distribution center teammates, a sports ball donation drive and a nonprofit partner fair with a surprise ending.

On Nov. 29, we invited Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, The First Tee of Pittsburgh, Steel City Squash, Pittsburgh Kids Foundation and AD99 Solutions to our corporate office to show support and provide teammates with an opportunity to meet each group and find volunteer opportunities. As the event was coming to a close, we announced the 50/50 winners, then surprised each nonprofit partner with a $5,000 Sports Matter grant to continue their great work in the community!

