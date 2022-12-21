Comcast Corporation: Comcast Exceeds Goal of Launching 1,250 Lift Zones in 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Comcast Corporation

Comcast announced it has exceeded the company's goal of launching 1,250 Lift Zonesby the end of 2022. Comcast's award-winning Lift Zones program provides free WiFi access in neighborhood community centers nationwide.

The most recent launches include five Lift Zones at Concilio, California locations, one of the largest community-based, nonprofit social service providers in California's San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties. The company marked the occasion with a $50,000 contribution to El Concilio, California and a donation of 200+ laptops to students at El Concilio Academy in Stockton, CA.

Comcast's Lift Zones program, powered by a Comcast Business solution, offers community members more ways to get online to fully participate in the digital economy. Since September 2020, Lift Zones have enabled nearly six million free WiFi user sessions for students, veterans, seniors, and adults.

40% 4 in 10 report they would not have had Internet access without the Lift Zone.

50% of low-income households in major Comcast markets are within walking distance of a Lift Zone.

58% of Lift Zone users strongly believe that the site helps them achieve more.

58% report the Lift Zone reduces stress with studying, working remotely, and/or managing tasks online.

56% say the Lift Zone is critical for success at school, work, and/or managing tasks online.

92% of sites report that being a Lift Zone helps them increase digital equity in their communities.

Comcast's Lift Zones were initially created in partnership with city leaders and nonprofit partners to help keep students connected to schools during the early stages of the pandemic. Even as students return to their classrooms, Comcast continues to see strong demand for Lift Zones that serve underrepresented populations and offer an array of digital literacy programs, access to online healthcare services, workforce development training, and digital navigator support.

The Lift Zones program is part of Comcast's Project UP - a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment, Project UP will help reach tens of millions of people with the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to succeed in a digital world.

