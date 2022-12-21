A recently published report from the IEA-PVPS on building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) digitalization found many BIPV professionals are unsure of a suitable method for estimating shading in BIPV projects.The IEA-PVPS Task 15 has conducted a global survey on BIPV design workflows and methods. The team surveyed 80 professionals from 10 professional groups involved in BIPV, including architects, engineers, researchers, PV installers, and property developers, across the globe. The survey identified methods, approaches, and workflows in BIPV design and analysis under four key areas: solar irradiation, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...