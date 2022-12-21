Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV).

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

For more information, please visit: https://www.biondvax.com

BiondVax announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732782/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-an-8-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-BiondVax-Pharmaceuticals-Ltd-NASDAQBVXV

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
