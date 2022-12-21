The "UK Out-of-Home Sector Data 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has gathered all the locations of all the parcel shop and parcel locker for each of the networks in the UK and can now offer either the raw data with all the locations and opening hours or a full report with a complete geographical analysis.

Networks included are: Amazon Counters, Amazon Lockers, Asda's Toyou, Collect Plus, DHL Parcel Shops (previously Pass my Parcel), DHL Servicepoints (DHL Express), Doddle, DPD Pickup, DPD Pickup (NI), ebay C&C, FedEx Shipcentres, Hub-Box, InPost Lockers, Evri Parcelshops, Parcelly and UPS Access Points.

Key Topics Covered:

Parcel shop networks sizes, handled volumes, overall and regional market shares

Parcel shop network profiles

Parcel lockers networks sizes, handled volumes, overall and regional market shares

Parcel lockets network profiles

Churn and Multi-Network outlets

Geographic analysis (per region, shares, growth, density, etc.)

Opening hour comparisons

Excel spreadsheet with all the parcel shop and locker locations (including address, postcode, region, town, opening hours, etc.

