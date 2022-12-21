Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) welcomes the Dutch State decision to support its large-scale renewable hydrogen projects, named ELYgator and CurtHyl, through the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) Hy2Use program. These electrolyzer projects, which will each have a capacity of 200 MW, will significantly contribute to the decarbonization of the Dutch and neighboring countries' industry and support the growth of clean mobility markets.

Both electrolyzers will run on renewable electricity. The two projects will produce a total of around 30,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year without generating any CO2 emissions. Compared to a traditional process, this will avoid the emission of more than 5 million tonnes of CO2 over the period of operation. The ELYgator project will be located in Terneuzen, the Netherlands. The CurtHyl project will be located at the Maasvlakte 2 conversion park in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Those two world scale electrolyzers will be integrated into the existing Air Liquide portfolio of assets and enable the supply of low-carbon hydrogen to multiple customers of the industry and the mobility markets.

Pioneering projects such as ELYgator and CurtHyl contribute to the national and European climate ambitions as hydrogen will play a key role in decarbonization, particularly for hard-to-abate industry and mobility sectors. The grant award is a major step towards the final investment decision, with both projects subject to regulatory approvals.

Pascal Vinet, Senior Vice President and a member of Air Liquide's Executive Committee, supervising notably Europe Industries activities, said: "Air Liquide is very pleased with the Dutch authorities' recognition of the uniqueness of its two renewable hydrogen flagship projects in the Netherlands. The Group remains more than ever committed to making low-carbon hydrogen a driving force of the energy transition, as part of our strategic plan, ADVANCE."

The ELYgator project has received support from the EU's Innovation Fund. The Innovation Fund is 100% funded by the EU Emissions Trading Systems. Views and opinions expressed are however those of Air Liquide only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

The ELYgator and CurtHyl projects are supported by the subsidy program IPCEI Hydrogen that the Dutch Enterprise Agency carries out on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs Climate.

About Air Liquide Benelux

Air Liquide in Benelux comprises subsidiaries active in the production, distribution, and sale of industrial and medical gases, technologies and services of the Air Liquide Group. Founded in Belgium in 1906 and in the Netherlands in 1913, Air Liquide currently operates 22 industrial sites throughout the Benelux. The Group currently employs more than 1,200 people in this region, all activities taken together, and it supplies more than 122,000 customers and patients.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

