Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) (Paris:ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative formulations of proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases announced today its participation to the following investors events:

ODDO BHF Forum (January 9 and 10, 2023, virtual)

During these professional meetings with the financial community, through "one-to-one" or "one-to-few" formats, Adocia's management will review Adocia's news and outlook for 2023.

JPM 2023 41st Annual Healthcare Meeting (January 9 12, 2023, in San Francisco)

Adocia will attend at the JP Morgan 2023 and will meet with investors and leaders in healthcare.

Biotech Showcase (January 9 11, 2023, in San Francisco)

Olivier Soula, Adocia Deputy CEO, will present "Innovation in diabetes and "diabesity", from protein delivery to cell therapy", at the Biotech Showcase on January 10th

During this conference dedicated to investors, Olivier Soula will review the progress of Adocia's flagship clinical programs in diabetes (BioChaperone Lispro and M1Pram) and present the latest results of the AdoShell technology in cell therapy.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity. The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms:

1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShellan immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation; 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families.

Based in Lyon, the company has about 100 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of EuronextTM Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

