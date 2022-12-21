The "Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless POS terminal market is expected to grow from 9.31 billion in 2021 to 10.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The wireless POS terminal market is expected to grow to 16.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

North America was the largest region in the wireless PSO terminal market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wireless PSO terminal market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Increasing e-commerce transactions are expected to propel the growth of the wireless POS terminal market going forward. E-commerce, often known as electronic commerce, is the exchange of goods and services as well as the sending of money and data through an electronic network, most commonly the internet.

Due to the surge in e-commerce transactions, acceptance of cashless transactions, and increased use of wireless terminals by retailers, e-commerce platforms have become the market leaders, necessitating the use of wireless POS software systems.

For instance, according to the United Nations, Conference On Trade And Development-UNCTAD, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization intended to promote the interests of developing states in world trade, global B2B e-commerce was estimated to be worth 21.8 trillion in 2019, accounting for 82% of all e-commerce, which includes both electronic data interchange (EDI) transactions and sales made through online marketplaces. In addition, sales of B2C e-commerce reached 4.9 trillion in 2019. Therefore, increasing e-commerce transactions are the main factor propelling the market for wireless POS terminals.

Product advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the wireless POS terminal market. Major companies operating in the wireless POS terminal market are focused on developing new solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2021, PAX Global Technology, a China-based electronic payment point of sale terminal and E-payment terminal solution provider, launched the PAX E-Series of all-in-one POS and payment systems for the retail and hospitality verticals. The E-series combines a cash register with a payment terminal and is driven by Android. The solution allows contactless, chip and pin, and QR code payments in addition to traditional payments.

