THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023

Lyon, France - 21 December 2022 - 6:00pm CET - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. These dates are given as an indication, they are likely to be modified if necessary.

Indicative calendar

Events Dates Cash position as at December 31th 2022 18 January 2023

(before stock exchange) 2022 Year-End Results and Cash position as at March 31th 2023 12 April 2023 Cash position as at June 30th 2023 11 July 2023 2023 Half-Year Results 28 September 2023 Cash position as at September 30th 2022 17 October 2023

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). It specializes in the treatment of central nervous system disorders and is a pioneer in the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells.

The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at http://www.theranexus.com

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln





Contacts



THERANEXUS

Thierry Lambert

Chief Financial Officer

contact@theranexus.com

















NEWCAP

Théo Martin/Pierre Laurent

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 97

theranexus@newcap.eu

















FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lG9pY5ubZmyWy5psk8tnZmaZaJeXlZTIbWqZl2ObZcecm22UxpdqbpXLZnBonGlv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77749-theranexus_pr_financial-calendar.pdf