Actusnews Wire
21.12.2022 | 18:23
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023

Lyon, France - 21 December 2022 - 6:00pm CET - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. These dates are given as an indication, they are likely to be modified if necessary.

Indicative calendar

EventsDates
Cash position as at December 31th 202218 January 2023
(before stock exchange)
2022 Year-End Results and Cash position as at March 31th 202312 April 2023
Cash position as at June 30th 202311 July 2023
2023 Half-Year Results28 September 2023
Cash position as at September 30th 2022 17 October 2023

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). It specializes in the treatment of central nervous system disorders and is a pioneer in the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells.

The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at http://www.theranexus.com
Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln


Contacts

THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Chief Financial Officer
contact@theranexus.com








NEWCAP
Théo Martin/Pierre Laurent
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 97
theranexus@newcap.eu








FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77749-theranexus_pr_financial-calendar.pdf

