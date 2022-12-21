Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
WKN: A2JHXV ISIN: US74915M1009 Ticker-Symbol: LB3A 
Tradegate
21.12.22
14:19 Uhr
1,482 Euro
+0,008
+0,53 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QURATE RETAIL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QURATE RETAIL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4431,47319:27
1,4391,47719:25
21.12.2022 | 18:26
Qurate Retail Group Awarded on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Qurate Retail GroupSM has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. The world leader in video commerce ranked seventh out of 18 in the retail industry, and among the top 200 companies overall. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a respected statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Earlier this year, Qurate Retail Group released its second annual Corporate Responsibility report, highlighting significant advancements toward its goal of inspiring a more sustainable way to retail that is intentionally inclusive, entrepreneurially driven, responsibly curated and waste-smart. The company has a long-standing commitment to doing business the right way and creating positive change through initiatives in sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion, philanthropy, and many more.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

Qurate Retail Group, which comprises seven leading retail brands - QVC®, HSN®,?Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® - believes in a purpose that is bigger than just selling things. Its relationships and platforms reaching millions of people worldwide give the company a unique ability to bring people and resources together. Challenges such as inequality, climate change, and community well-being require bold goals, fresh thinking, renewed commitment, and collective action. That is why?Corporate Responsibility?is a critical part of Qurate Retail Group's internal and external mission called?Our Path Forward, underpinning the company's Purpose, Priorities, and Principles as an organization.

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's commitment to Corporate Responsibility, visit: www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/corporate-responsibility/

Qurate Retail Group, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qurate Retail Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qurate Retail Group
Website: https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/newsroom/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qurate Retail Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732804/Qurate-Retail-Group-Awarded-on-Newsweeks-Americas-Most-Responsible-Companies-2023-List

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
