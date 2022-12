TGS ASA: Preliminary Result of Mandatory Offer to Acquire All Shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Oslo, Norway (21 December 2022) - Reference is made to the mandatory offer dated 10 November 2022 (the "Mandatory Offer" or the "Offer") to acquire all shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA ("Magseis Fairfield" or the "Company", OSE: MSEIS) that are not already owned by TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Offeror", OSE: TGS) at an offer price of NOK 8.08 in cash per share.

The acceptance period for the Mandatory Offer expired at 16:30 hours (CET) on 21 December 2022. At the time of expiry, and subject to customary verification, the Offeror had received acceptances of the Mandatory Offer for a total of 59,695,432 Magseis Fairfield shares, equalling approximately 21.97% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

Following completion of the Mandatory Offer and subject to customary verification and due settlement of the shares for which acceptances are received, TGS will own 264,750,410 Magseis Fairfield shares, equalling approximately 97.43% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

The calculation of the number of shares tendered in the Mandatory Offer is preliminary and remains subject to potential adjustments through a verification process currently being undertaken by the receiving agent for the Mandatory Offer. The final result of the Mandatory Offer will be announced once confirmed by the receiving agent.

Advisors:

ABG Sundal Collier ASA acts as financial advisor to TGS and receiving agent for the Offer. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS acts as legal advisor to TGS. Arctic Securities AS acts as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acts as legal advisor to Magseis Fairfield.

Contact:

TGS: Sven Børre Larsen, CFO

Tel: +47 909 43 673

Email: investor@tgs.com

About TGS:

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

