On 20 December 2022, ORPEA (Paris:ORP) filed a new complaint, this time against Yves Le Masne, for charges likely to represent misappropriation of company assets or funds, breach of trust, complicity, concealment or laundering.

Yves le Masne was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2006, then Chief Executive Officer in 2010.

On 30 January 2022, the Board of Directors terminated his duties as Chief Executive Officer.

This complaint comes after an initial complaint against unnamed persons, filed in April 2022 and regularly supplemented by the company, relating to the actions of certain former managers or employees.

ORPEA is conducting further investigations and will work, as the case may be, on additional complaints that may be filed against the parties concerned. Moreover, it will continue to bring any findings of financial malpractice to the attention of the Public Prosecutor of Nanterre.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 72,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

