Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
2023 Top-Stock! Warum sich die Industrie um diesen Pennystock schart...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.12.2022 | 18:36
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AFS Intercultural Programs: 180 Full Scholarships for the Next Generation of STEM Leaders and Changemakers

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the AFS Global STEM Academies, a full scholarship program for teens with a keen interest in sustainability and a desire to collaborate on solving some of today's biggest global challenges. Global STEM scholars enrich their sustainability knowledge and STEM skills through an interactive, hands-on curriculum, while developing critical global competencies, including problem-solving, analytical skills, intercultural understanding, and social innovation.

Global STEM scholars are energized to solve some of today's biggest global challenges.

The scholarships are sponsored by bp, a global integrated energy company, and the programs are designed to equip the next generation of STEM leaders and changemakers with access to the education, skills, and knowledge needed to help the world transition to a more sustainable future.

Students ages 15-17.5, from more than 18 countries worldwide, are welcome to apply.
Applications are due January 8, 2023. Learn more: afs.org/global-stem/academies.

What are the AFS Global STEM Academies?

The Academies are full-scholarship, 16-week study abroad programs for students interested in STEM and sustainability. All scholars begin with a 12-week virtual curriculum (online) in sustainability and social innovation, co-developed by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania. Then, scholars travel for four weeks to one of the six Academy destinations: Brazil, China, Egypt, India, the USA, or Europe (Germany, Belgium, Netherlands).

Upon successful completion, scholars earn the Advanced Certificate on Global Competence for Social Impact, awarded by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania Center for Social Impact Strategy, and join the AFS global alumni community.

Why apply for this program?

The AFS Global STEM Academies provide a unique way for students to:

  • Gain key global competencies through interactive, intercultural experiences, and develop the skills necessary to thrive in global organizations.
  • Develop critical STEM skills and explore social impact through real-life case studies, innovations, and careers, including opportunities to meet STEM industry leaders.
  • Earn a certificate from AFS & the University of Pennsylvania to reflect new skills in STEM and social impact.
  • Gain the skills, experience, and confidence to become a changemaker.
  • Become part of a global community. Program alumni are invited to access networking events, professional development opportunities, a global youth conference, and more.

The program is part of the broader AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative, a five-year plan which aims to provide 5,000 diverse young people and educators with immersive learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and sustainability-focused intercultural exchange programs worldwide.

AFS Intercultural Programs

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972379/AFS_Global_Stem_Change_Makers_12_2022_image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809272/AFS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/180-full-scholarships-for-the-next-generation-of-stem-leaders-and-changemakers-301708448.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.