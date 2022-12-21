Westchester, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Ali Weiss Jewelry announces that it is working in conjunction with select charitable organizations to support causes that many people care about by donating a part of the proceeds from the sale of select pieces. Ali Weiss Jewelry extends their giving period throughout the year to support organizations like the Jewish National Fund, North Shore Animal League, and Lustgarten Foundation.

Image credit *piercing bar*

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8799/149022_8985e46ff40c39dc_001full.jpg

Each time a Pave Diamond Leaf Climber Stud is purchased, the business, which is proud of its Jewish background, plants a tree in Israel in their honor.

The company's passion for animals inspired them to create the bone-shaped Pave Diamond Dog Bone Stud, from which 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the North Shore Animal League.

Ali Weiss Jewelry joined the Lustgarten Foundation when Ali, the Founder's, father-in-law, passed away from pancreatic cancer. Years later, she also lost one of her closest friends to this terrible illness. The company continues to sponsor and support their tireless efforts to find effective treatments for pancreatic cancer. Ali Weiss Jewelry donates 20% of the amount from each "F*** Cancer" charm sold.

"The only rule for me when it comes to jewelry is that it should help you express yourself through simple but elegant pieces that can be worn all day without being taken off. We specialize in wearable pieces that can be stacked and styled depending on the occasion. What customers love most about our products is their quality and diversity. We have such a diverse range of earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and charms, that you are sure to find at least one piece that you would love. All our products are available in 14k yellow, rose, and white gold, where you can pick and choose as you wish to match your outfit and mood," said Ali Weiss, Founder of Ali Weiss Jewelry.

Ali Weiss Jewelry plans to expand their charity partnership throughout 2023, with the long-term goal of every piece providing a way to give back.

About Ali Weiss Jewelry

Ali Weiss Jewelry is a fine jewelry and luxury piercing showroom that specializes in simple but elegant jewelry that is all 14k gold. The collection offers a wide range of designs to suit all tastes, ranging from classic to contemporary.

Media Contact:

Name: Cooper Weiss

Email: cooper@aliweissjewelry.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149022