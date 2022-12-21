International Paper Company: Sustainable Forest Management: Conserve and Restore Through Collaboration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / International Paper engages in strategic collaborations to help advance our progress toward our target to conserve and restore 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland by 2030. Our long-standing partnerships help us broaden our sustainability efforts for greater impact.

We joined the WWF Forests Forward initiative in 2021, one of the first five U.S. companies to do so. Forests Forward is a global program that engages companies and other stakeholders to deliver effective nature-based strategies for forest sustainability. We are partnering with WWF and others to support the development of science-based targets for forests and restoration of the Atlantic Forest in the Mogi Guacu River Basin in Brazil.

In 2021, we joined global efforts, through our membership in the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's Forest Solutions Group, to support the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Our support champions the critical role healthy forest ecosystems play in water quality, clean air, biodiversity, mitigating climate change and in supporting the estimated 300 million people worldwide who depend on forestland for their livelihoods. Our sustainable forest management practices and reforestation efforts are an important way we support this global effort.

Strategic Partnerships in Forest Sustainability

American Bird Conservancy

American Forest Foundation

Arbor Day Foundation

Celebrate Planet Earth

Forest Solutions Group

Forestland Stewards, with National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

The Nature Conservancy

WWF Forests Forward

