Natural Language Processing Market Size to Reach USD 98.05 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural language processing market size reached USD 12.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surging demand for cloud-based NLP solutions to reduce overall costs and enhance scalability is a key factor driving natural language processing market revenue growth. Natural Language Processing (NLP), also referred to as text mining or text analytics, is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) method that converts unstructured, unrestricted text found in databases and documents into normalized, structured data that can be used for analysis or as input for Machine Learning (ML) algorithms.





Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1437

Combining NLP on the cloud is a significant benefit given the quick growth of cloud computing services. It enables researchers to use the immense, on-demand computing capacity of the cloud to run NLP-related experiments on vast volumes of data processed using big data approaches. However, it has not sufficiently disseminated its cloud-based tools and applications, and there is little literature that covers the breadth of interdisciplinary effort. Big data, cloud computing, and natural language processing are all broad fields with opportunities and difficulties. These obstacles can be overcome, and a significant deal of potential for NLP and its applications can be unlocked by combining these sciences.

Drivers:

NLP's steady market revenue growth can be attributed to improvements in text-analysis software. NLP is the driving force behind computer programs that translate text between languages, respond to spoken requests, and summarize vast volumes of text fast, even in real-time. One is likely familiar with NLP from voice-activated GPS systems, digital assistants, speech-to-text transcription programs, chatbots for customer support, and other consumer conveniences. However, the application of NLP in corporate solutions is growing as a way to improve worker productivity, streamline mission-critical business processes, and streamline business operations. Natural Language Processing, or NLP, is the ability of computer software to interpret the natural language or human language as it is spoken and written. Artificial Intelligence (AI) includes it.

Another factor driving market revenue growth is the surge in demand for corporate solutions to optimize business operations for better client experiences. Many businesses presently use cutting-edge natural language processing technologies and artificial intelligence in the sphere of customer service and customer care to better comprehend and utilize all parts of customer relationship management. Massive amounts of unstructured text and speech data are gathered by these organizations from a range of sources, such as complaint reports, social media, and survey responses. With the aid of a careful analysis of this data, they will be able to modify their business goals, improve customer retention, forge new connections, and speed up growth.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/natural-language-processing-market

Restraints:

Uncertainty resulting from a lack of contextual awareness is a primary factor that is expected to restrain market revenue growth. Ambiguity, a crucial component of human communication, causes problems in Natural Language Understanding (NLU) scenarios. When individuals refer to ambiguous statements, they essentially imply ones that have multiple possible interpretations. Ambiguity is one of the issues in cognitive sciences for which there is no simple answer. The breadth of what constitutes ambiguity in a language varies greatly depending on the speaker. In theory, a language with complex enough grammar allows for several interpretations of each sentence. Most native speakers, however, only pick up on a sentence's main meaning after hearing it, but non-native speakers, who cognitively need to rearrange their brains in order to acquire a new language, can be more conscious of alternative interpretations. Hence, it should be considered how challenging it would be for NLU systems if humans had trouble dealing with ambiguity in communication.

Growth Projections:

The natural language processing market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 12.43 Billion in 2021 to USD 98.05 Billion in 2030. Advancements in computer programs that analyze text markets are expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Transfer learning is a current commercial trend. The machine learning technique known as transfer learning is used to train a model for one task and then apply it to another similar task. Therefore, instead of building and training a model from scratch, which is expensive, time-consuming, and requires vast amounts of data, one will only need to tweak a pre-trained model. Businesses can complete NLP jobs more rapidly by using less tagged data. Transfer learning is now used in NLP applications such as named entity identification, sentiment analysis, and intent categorization after first becoming popular in the field of computer vision.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1437

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Meta, 3M, Baidu, Apple Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and IQVIA.

On 28 March 2022 , Virtual Lawyer (VL), an award-winning tool created by Monaco Solicitors to assist users to write "without prejudice letters" to their employers in order to negotiate a fair settlement agreement exit package deal, is being improved using the most recent advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to research conducted by the Centre for Translation Studies at the University of Surrey in collaboration with lawyers from Monaco Solicitors. The Law Society's Award for Excellence in Technology and Innovation was given to VL as the present version of the app makes it possible for more than 500 individuals every week to access justice.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 12.43 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 25.7 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 98.05 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021-2030 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Component, type, application, vertical, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Meta, 3M, Baidu, Apple Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IQVIA Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1437

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global NLP market on the basis of component, type, application, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solutions



Platforms



Software Tools



Services



Professional Services



Training & Consulting





System Integration & Implementation





Support & Maintenance



Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Rule-Based



Statistical



Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Customer Experience Management



Virtual Assistant/Chatbots



Social Media Monitoring



Sentiment Analysis



Text Classification & Summarization



Employee Onboarding & Recruiting



Other Applications

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)



IT & ITES



Retail & E-Commerce



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Transportation & Logistics



Government & Public Sector



Media & Entertainment



Manufacturing



Other Verticals

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Screen Writing and Annotation Software Market, By Annotation Type (Image/Video and Audio), By Service Type (Cloud-based, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market, By Component (Solutions/Tools and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), By Application (Data Centers & Telecom Service Providers, and Enterprises), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Battery Market, By Offering (Battery Type, Battery Management System, and Service), By Aircraft Technology (Traditional Aircraft, Hybrid Aircraft, More Electric Aircraft, and Electric Aircraft), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Bluetooth 5.0 Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), By Application (Location Services, Device Networks, Data Transfer, and Audio Streaming), By End-Use (Wearables, Automotive, and Healthcare), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Network Attached Storage Market, By Component (Storage and Services), By Deployment Type (Hybrid, Private, and Public), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Government, Retail, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Product (Knee Braces and Supports, Ankle Braces and Supports, and Others), By Material Type, By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Frontline Workers Training Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Mode of Learning, By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Business Email Compromise Market By Offering (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-natural-language-processing-market

Trending Titles Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market | Soft Tissue Repair Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natural-language-processing-market-size-to-reach-usd-98-05-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301708253.html