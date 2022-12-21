Elliott Data Systems Midwest Inc.: Elliott Data Systems Ends 2022 On a High Note, Celebrating 50 years of Innovative Solutions and Service

CHESTERFIELD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Since its inception, Elliott Data Systems Inc. has developed a reputation as one of the best local sources for integrated facility security and digital security solutions. Serving a broad range of businesses and organizations across a multitude of industries, the company's vast experience and demonstrated track record of results set it apart from a sea of competitors.

With 2022 coming to a close, Elliott ends the year celebrating its 50th anniversary, reflecting on the core values and value-added technology solutions that have ensured their customers' success over the years. With the stage set for continued success in 2023, the company looks forward to the next 50 years of new technology to come.

Fifty Years of Unparalleled Results and Innovative Solutions

As 2022 comes to an end, Elliott Data Systems highlights its innovative solutions and performance-minded service lines, celebrating over fifty years of satisfied customers.

A leader in its industry, Elliott Data Systems is known for its use of cutting-edge technology, talent, and for leading the charge in best-in-class integrated facility and digital security solutions.

As a 'one-stop shop' for all things security, identification, access, and accountability technology, its team of dedicated security professionals are capable of handling challenges ranging from simple implementations to complex solutions.

A Customer-Centric Approach to Business

More than excellent solutions and innovative technology, Elliott Data Systems is dedicated to a customer-centric business model, giving customers access to a stacked team of certified technicians, knowledgeable sales staff, and highly trained service representatives. This approach provides clients with 360-degrees of support aimed at helping them overcome challenges and find creative solutions to complex problems. Project analysis, pre-sales consultations, installation services, and support, technical support, and user training are just a few of the ways Elliott Data Systems supports its customer base.

Expertise Across a Broad Range of Industries

Over the last five decades, Elliott Data Systems' has developed expertise across a range of industries including but not limited to:

Education

Corporate

Financial

Government

Healthcare

Gaming

Membership

Card Bureau Services

From digital and facility security solutions, to operational accountability, healthcare computing, and financial issuance, Elliott Data Systems is capable and up to the task.

Technology and Solutions

Elliott provides integrated technology solutions aimed at delivering a layered approach to digital and physical security.

Identity

Photo Identification

Credential Security

Digital Credentials

Financial Card Issuance

Accountability Management

Supplies and Accessories

Access

Access control systems

Visitor management

Campus card solutions

Lockdown alert system

Video surveillance

Multifactor authentication

Accountability Solutions

Credential and data management

Asset tracking

Custom / specialized tracking

Basic tracking (people, places, and things)

Secure Solutions

Sophisticated credentials (ID cards and badges)

Holographic overlays

Contactless smart cards or proximity card RFID solutions

Personalization

EMV Chip Financial Cards

Tactile branded impressions

Ultraviolet (hard to copy) layers

And more…

About Elliott Data Systems

Elliott Data Systems, Inc. is an industry leader in the integration, implementation, and support of automated identification, secure access, and accountability solutions for digital and physical security.

2022 marks 50 years of dependable and innovative services and solutions, and a milestone in a long history of leading the industry with secure, advanced technology solutions that protect organizations from the inside out.

Elliott's team remains committed to providing professional services including but not limited to pre-sales consultations, project analysis, installation, user training, and technical support for stand-alone or fully integrated video surveillance, access control, ID card printing systems, financial issuance, event tracking software apps, mobile credentials, healthcare computing, and other highly secure solutions used to protect data, your people, and businesses.

Those interested in learning more about Elliott Data Systems, or in its products or services, are encouraged to reach out via its official website ( www.Elliottdata.com ) or by calling Sales 1-888-345-8511.

