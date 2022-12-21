Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Qeleo, a global leader in connected AI for enterprise, has announced a partnership with Terra Sana, an innovator in indoor growing facilities, biotechnology, and modular vertical farming systems. The partnership leverages Terra Sana's extensive reach to create sustainable agriculture solutions powered by Qeleo's AI technology.

Qeleo's AI will be used to optimize crop growth rates and yields. The AI has been trained with more than 30,000 species profiles, allowing it to provide constantly updated and accurate recommendations for each individual crop's nutrient and environmental needs. This enables Terra Sana to maximize crop yields while minimizing the use of resources such as water and energy, and ultimately reducing the global impact of agriculture.

The partnership between Qeleo and Terra Sana comes at a time when global agriculture is facing significant challenges. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)1, the world's population is expected to reach 9.1 billion by 2050, and global food production will need to increase by 70% to meet the demand. This puts significant pressure on already strained natural resources, such as land and water, and further contributes to climate change.

"We are thrilled to partner with Terra Sana to bring our AI technology to the world of agriculture," said Qeleo CEO, Tarka L'Herpiniere. "The world needs to leverage technology in order to stay ahead of humanity's rapidly changing needs. Often we are told that our present challenges are seemingly insurmountable. This is not the vision of Qeleo. At Qeleo we believe that intelligent, powerful technology solutions can make life better for the planet, and for the people that live here."

Terra Sana CEO Oliver Willett added, "We're amazed at how quickly Qeleo's AI toolkit has integrated into our own operations and how it's helping us to tackle our big KPIs: optimized crop growth and reduced environmental impact. We're working with Qeleo to offer these tools across the agritech industry. This partnership will not only benefit our company, but the global agriculture industry as a whole."

Sources:

1 - United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization https://www.fao.org/fileadmin/templates/wsfs/docs/Issues_papers/HLEF2050_Global_Agriculture.pdf

ABOUT TERRA SANA HOLDINGS

Terra Sana Holdings has been set up to invest in and operate state-of-the-art indoor growing facilities, biotechnology and vertical farming that incorporate revolutionary and scalable products and systems to make an effective, measurable and sustainable impact on solving global challenges.

Terra Sana's initial focus is on food grade hydrogel - a sustainable, zero carbon, zero toxicity growing medium that replaces non-sustainable mediums such as peat (set to be banned in the U.K. from May 2023), coir (unstable supply chain and uses aggressive cultivation) and rock wool (high carbon footprint and non biodegradable). Additionally, Terra Sana is gearing up to tackle greenhouse growing in Mexico with high-margin tomatoes for export to the multi-billion-dollar North American market.

ABOUT QELEO

Qeleo connects and monitors millions of IoT devices around the world in real time - every single day. Qeleo's team of data scientists and machine learning developers augment this global monitoring with true AI tools. Industry agnostic and embeddable everywhere, Qeleo powered solutions are already providing an operational and competitive edge.

No AI hype: just clever, enabling technology for a more efficient planet.

