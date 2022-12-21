Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Corporation") announced that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

For the 14-month term of the agreement starting January 1, 2023, INN will introduce the Corporation to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods, including an enhanced advertiser profile, news marketing, website and newsletter advertising, and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Corporation to consider investing in the Corporation. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $45,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com. INN currently holds 450,000 common shares and 450,000 common share purchase warrants in the Corporation. INN and the Corporation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Alma also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at a price of $0.12 per Share for a period of five years from grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: https://almagoldinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Isenor"

Gregory Isenor

President & Chief Executive Officer Alma Gold Inc.

Email: gpisenor@karitagold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

