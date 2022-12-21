Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, has taken the next step in accomplishing its goal of becoming the most trusted and transparent source of global data by onboarding its first set of customers onto its next-generation platform.

RIWI began the process of redefining itself in 2022 by evolving from a project-based organization focusing on innovative surveys to becoming a global data and platform provider with strong recurring revenues, syndicated data streams, and software solutions to assist in the collection, analysis, and syndication of sentiment data. Major milestones accomplished this year include the launch and support of the Compass Data Series, a macroeconomic and geo-political risk set of indices that required the development and support for both time series and geographic targeting functionality. RIWI's next major milestone was the acquisition of Research on Mobile (ROM), which provided the company with a larger technology team and the ability to provide programmatic sampling for market-research marketplaces as well as increased geographic reach and improved support for longer-form surveys.

RIWI is now pleased to announce the first release of its new integrated platform. The platform provides clients with improved data visualization, enhanced security, the ability to draw from larger and thus more representative samples, time series data, and access to all their projects and data subscription products in a single dashboard. These enhancements and resulting options provide clients with better insight into RIWI's methodology and data collection, ensuring they understand and trust the platform's survey fulfillment, quality processes, and resulting data.

"This new iteration goes beyond a platform for data exploration and analysis. The underlying architecture affords us the capability to expand our product offerings to support our customers' growing end-to-end needs - from data acquisition and managed pipelines to insights. As we continue to unify our services and product offerings under one platform, our customers will benefit from a truly frictionless experience. Continued expansion of our ecosystem will add value for our partners as well as our customers with a relentless focus on delivery and data quality," says RIWI's Chief Technology Officer, Alton Ing.

These developments are some of the first in transforming RIWI's platform into the most trusted and transparent source of global data. "This platform is the next step in our evolution and is providing us the flexibility to deliver more innovative data solutions to our customers," shared Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

Looking forward, RIWI will continue evolving from a survey company to a versatile data company where clients can access and launch survey projects, subscribe to data subscription products, purchase platform access for data from specific countries or geographies and leverage our technology to further their own research. RIWI's technology team will continue its work to provide clients with quarterly platform enhancements with work in 2023 including further development of the platform's interface, respondent recruitment methods, self-service options for clients to develop and launch studies themselves, online access to best practice documentation and templates, and new features to explore data.

"In our aim to be the most trusted and transparent source of global data, this release builds the foundation to expand how we do that. The logistic and process-based hurdles in collecting high-quality global data, especially engaging the underrepresented voices is a challenge that all our clients face. Our platform will harness the strengths we already enjoy through RDIT and our legacy systems, and grow to build our ability to access more voices, target specific hard-to-reach and under-represented groups, and provide an environment to explore global data feeds. I share our clients' excitement for all that is to come in 2023," added RIWI's Product Manager, Catherine Barker.

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

