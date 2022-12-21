Insufficient focus on accessible charging infrastructure and competitive purchase incentives

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) today responded to the federal government's newly announced sales mandate, the plan was rolled out today in Vaughan, Ontario.

CADA and dealers are all-in on the transition to zero emission vehicles. "The concern for dealers and consumers is that this insulated mandate, which does not address the necessary structural preconditions in terms of accessible charging infrastructure and competitive purchasing incentives, will limit consumer choice and lead to increased vehicle costs," said Tim Reuss, President of CADA.

"No other industry has invested as much in the transformation to zero emissions than the auto industry. Dealers across Canada are investing hundreds of millions in charging infrastructure and technology on top of the billions spent by Canadian and worldwide vehicle manufacturers," added Reuss. "It is high time for the Federal Government to listen and work with industry and consumer groups to design and implement a plan that takes into account the vastly different economic and geographical realities across Canada."

CADA has advocated that the most important action for the ZEV transition is investment in accessible charging infrastructure and competitive purchasing incentives. "Without consumer confidence that they can afford and charge their vehicles, progress will be very slow on the transition to zero emissions," concluded Reuss.

