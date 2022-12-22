Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - As required by applicable securities laws, Ibaera Capital Canada Investments LLC ("Ibaera Capital") announces that, as a result of the completion of a recent private placement of common shares by Fireweed Metals Corp. (formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) ("Company"), Ibaera Capital's ownership of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") decreased to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Prior to completion of the Private Placement, Ibaera Capital held 9,821,429 Common Shares, which represented 10.66% of the outstanding Common Shares. After giving effect to the Private Placement, Ibaera Capital continued to hold 9,821,429 Common Shares, which represented 7.29% of the outstanding Common Shares.

A copy of the early warning report is available under Fireweed's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

